Wes Anderson’s new film already has an official title

Wes anderson He has been working since the beginning of the year on his new film, a project that until now remained without a name, but it was being filmed in Spain with a dream team of actors and actresses as the North American director usually has. Now, months after filming began, it is known that the film will be named Asteroid city.

We still do not know what the new film from the director of The aquatic life, but some of the cast members have offered some minor details. Anderson’s fetish actor, Bill murray, told the press at the BFI London Film Festival: “We are filming in Spain, about 45 minutes from Madrid. It’s a lot of fun, we’re having a good time “, but did not delve into the plot or release date of this film.

Last August it was known that the recordings were beginning in the town of Chinchón and Tilda swinton, who will also be part of this film, anticipated that despite filming in the European country the plot will not revolve around it. Anyway, there is still little data on this new project since the director himself decided not to share information about it.









Wes Anderson. Photo: Flickr of Rogelio A. Galaviz C.

Regarding Anderson, we are still waiting for the premiere of The French Dispatch, a film that saw its release delayed multiple times by the pandemic. This film will finally hit theaters on October 22, is set in a fictional French city and has among its stars: Timothée Chalamet, Owen Wilson, Saoirse Ronan, and Frances McDormand.

Asteroid city It is the tenth film in which Murray and Anderson work together, being already a classic duo of current North American cinema. In addition to Swinton, they will also be part of this film Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Adrien Brody and Margot Robbie. Both Hanks and Robbie will make their debut with the famed director of The eccentrics Tenenbaum.

