Friday, October 15, 2021
Tom Cruise surprises with his physical change

Whether for bad habits, health reasons, aesthetic reasons, or to play a character, there are many celebrities who have transformed their physical appearance to the point of being practically unrecognizable. We tend to have idealized celebrities for the mere fact of being, many of them seem perfect or untouchable, but at the end of the day they turn out to be people like everyone who is affected by the passage of time equally. Some change for the better and others for the worse. And then there is Jennifer Lopez, who at 52 is still impeccable.

Next, we make a list of the most surprising physical changes of celebrities who have this desire to erase the passage of time and remain in that time when they ate the world:




Tom cruise

His last public appearance has gone viral and it has been precisely because is unrecognizable. The actor went with his son to a baseball game and all the cameras (and criticism) were on him for the physical change he has undergone in just a few months. We do not know exactly if he has put on weight or if he has had an aesthetic touch-up, but His latest photos leave him in evidence and show that he is no longer the heartthrob of Hollywood that we all remember. What is most striking is his face, more inflated or with a few extra kilos, It has nothing to do with the latest publications you have on your social networks. The actor is about to turn 60 and, possibly, this is the occasion in which we have seen him most disadvantaged.

Tom Cruise’s physical change GTRES


