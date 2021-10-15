The Squid Game: an unexpected (and monstrous) hit at just the right time for Netflix

Netflix claims that of its top 10 most successful series – during its first month of release – four belong to 2021. The list elevates the first seasons of Lupine (82 million views in its first 28 days), Sex / Life (67 million) and Sweet tooth (60 million), all recently surpassed by The Squid Game, responsible for 111 million within four weeks of its launch, on September 17, and new owner of the record it held Bridgerton (82 million).

“We didn’t see it coming”, acknowledged Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of the company, upon learning of the outstanding performance of the story created by Hwang Dong-hyuk and focused on the bloody tests that competitors must pass with the dream of winning a millionaire prize. The phenomenon is calculated in the figures provided by the streaming service – not subject to an external audit for now -, as well as in its drag on social networks and in the repercussions worldwide, ranging from the North Korean pronouncement ( who took advantage of criticizing his southern neighbors) until the development of a video game inspired by sadistic fiction.

Photo: Noh Juhan / Netflix

Surprising in scope, the success responds to Netflix’s strategy to develop series and movies outside the United States and outside the English language. At the beginning of the year, the streaming giant explained that it would spend US $ 500 million on productions in South Korea during 2021, thinking about the almost 4 million subscribers it had at that time in the country, but especially that those titles were become planetary phenomena.

The amazement associated with the hit that stars The Squid Game This is due to the fact that it exceeded any expectations of the platform in its global ambition (the Spanish The Money Heist first it was an acquisition before generating episodes only for its catalog), but it clearly also runs close to how timely is the moment of its success for Netflix.

The streaming service par excellence had just completed its weakest first half of the year in subscriber growth since 2013. A brake on its permanent rise in subscribers, after sealing solid months in 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic. Until now, 2021 has not been a memorable year for the company behind Stranger things. At the beginning of the season, he placed as strengths the massiveness that reached titles such as Lupine or Who Killed Sara? (both out of English), but it seems logical that it must have meant no less a blow to the string of Marvel premieres on Disney + (WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki), as well as Mare of Easttown (HBO Max), easily in the top 3 of the best television productions of the year.









If Netflix now looks optimistically at the year-end balance sheets, it is largely thanks to The Squid Game. In addition to the good flight of the third cycle of Sex education and the horror miniseries Midnight mass, fiction from South Korea allows you to complete happy weeks from the fortnight of September. More over, on that same date he celebrated his first big day at the Emmy Awards, through the triumphs of The Crown and Lady’s gambit, two of his biggest prides of 2020.

The streaming service can now calmly watch an end of the year saturated with news from the competition. This Sunday HBO launches the third season of Succession, the most brilliant series on the current scene, as the Emmy recognized a year ago. It doesn’t qualify as an audience phenomenon yet, but it’s the kind of show that can entice a certain audience to subscribe to HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s new platform.

Amazon Prime Video, which during its correct 2021 has had the ability to call especially with films (The war of tomorrow, Cinderella), goes from Friday 29 with Maradona: Blessed dream, which promises to be the great milestone of Latin American fiction in the last couple of years. Disney +, meanwhile, closes the landing of the first Marvel television productions with Hawkeye, which will have its first two episodes available on November 24 and then will add a new one each week.

Although he is gradually building a more than interesting catalog (Ted Lasso, For all mankind, Servant), Apple TV + adds new chapters of The Morning Show and Foundation. And on November 5 it will premiere Finch, science fiction feature film starring Tom Hanks.

Netflix anticipated this avalanche of its rivals by setting the new seasons between now and the end of the year from The witcher, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris and Locke & Key, and all his arsenal of tapes with possibilities in the season of awards, in addition to the goodbyes of The Money Heist, Narcos: Mexico and Luis Miguel, the series. But with the colossal success that he found in Asia, today he can breathe easier than ever.