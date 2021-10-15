The first pictures of Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka

Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka

Timothée Chalamet was chosen to play Willy Wonka in the new movie, Wonka, prequel to Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Happy with this challenge, The actor shared an image on his Instagram account where he was characterized as this character, who knew how to immortalize Johnny Depp, in the film directed by Tim Burton, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), and that before Gene Wilder had been in charge of bringing it to life.

In addition to the photo that the protagonist uploaded, some images of a leak that occurred in one of the filming locations also circulated on social networks these days. In them, which went viral in a matter of minutes, Chalamet is seen traveling in the back of a truck, singing on a track.

After the leak that took place in a small town in south-west England, the actor took to social networks and showed himself as the new Wonka, with an burgundy velvet jacket, the classic brown galley hat, a scarf of many colors and a serious look: “The suspense is terrible, I hope it lasts … Wonka,” he wrote to accompany the image.

Timothée will take on the role of the iconic character created by Roald dahl, in this film that will focus on his youth and his travels before becoming the well-known owner of the chocolate factory. Directed by Paul King (Paddington), this delivery will be in musical format and it will be an opportunity for the young man, who gained international fame for his work in Call me by your name show your skills in this genre. As reported by Deadline, Wonka will be a musical about the origins of the teacher and creator of the iconic chocolate factory that Charlie Bucket visits in the novel by the author of Matilda and The witches. For this, Chalamet will have to train not only the voice, since the character will also dance in the film that, they estimate, will be released in 2023.

The first photos of Timothée Chalamet looking like Willy Wonka

Chalamet, in Wonka, the musical prequel directed by Paul King







The film will not be related to what happened in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, nor in Charlie and the great glass elevator, the two Dahl novels in which Willy Wonka appears. Produced by Warner, the studio eventually cast the actor from Dune for the starring. In January of this year, the Collider site revealed that the company was torn between Chalamet and Tom Holland for this role.

King, in addition to directing, wrote the script with Simon Farnaby. Previously, there were drafts of the script written by Simon Rich, Simon Stephenson, Jeff Nathason, and Steven Levenson. The project is in charge of David Heyman, producer of the saga Harry Potter and also of the two Paddington.

The 50 years of Willy Wonka

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971), directed by Mel Stuart and starring Gene Wilder, (Silver Screen Collection /)

Last June 28 marked the 50th anniversary of the world premiere of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory), the first film adaptation of the 1964 book Dahl. It was not well received: not even the author of the story was happy with the result. Dahl, who wanted Wonka to be played by Peter Sellers, became so disgusted with the film’s profile that he took as much distance from it as possible. Even when filming started, there was no script ready. Producer David L. Wolper had to rush to a writer named David Seltzer to correct whatever was missing on the spot.

In that first film, unlike the book, Willy Wonka was the central character … Far from the plot that the writer proposed, which centered on the humble Charlie (child actor Peter Ostrum), who from a home full of needs he found the golden and dreamed ticket that would allow him, along with other boys, to finally enter the magical chocolate factory, the film focused on the eccentric chocolatier. Instead, the original storyline was chosen by Burton for the remake 2005.

Johnny Depp knew how to take over the character, will Timothée Chalamet do it?

Thanks mainly to the way in which Wilder interprets Wonka (on the surface he looks cold and far from any sentimental expression), the film built a more enigmatic dimension, something that four decades later has been vindicated (although in its time the film was a failure box office). The comparison with Burton’s film further enriches this possibility. Johnny Depp’s Wonka, explains journalist Marcelo Stiletano, fits perfectly into the gallery of outsiders that burton [quien contó con un presupuesto de 150 millones de dólares para este proyecto], becomes heroes of their stories. In that sense, the contrast with Wilder’s distant Wonka is stark.

It remains to be seen what profile Timothée gives to this particular character.