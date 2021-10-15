The fever continues! The Squid game now takes over Fortnite

Unless you’ve been totally disconnected from the world for the last month, you’ve probably already heard of, or may have even seen, The Squid Game. This new series of Netflix it became a global phenomenon and is already one of the most viewed content on the platform worldwide.

The success of The Squid Game and his premise has already led him to be imitated. Schools of Belgium warn that their children are copying their games and players from GTA Online they created their own versions of the dangerous contests with the help of mods. Now another popular title has just jumped on the bandwagon.









You can now participate in The Squid Game within Fortnite

Thanks to the creative mode of Fortnite a group of players decided to recreate some of the game contests The Squid Game. In addition to very faithfully imitating some of the most iconic, they added a real prize for those who manage to overcome all the difficult tests.

The player who manages to overcome the six different events will win a grand prize of V coins, which you use to buy in the item shop. This may help you feel in The Squid Game Well, you would be competing for something real. Here we leave you the version of Fortnite so you to see her.

From what we see in the video, the games can be quite fun, and they adapted very well The Squid Game to the gameplay of Fortnite. If it caught your attention and you want to play it, you can find instructions to try this player-created mode in the video description.

With GTA Online and now Fortnite giving us such fun recreations, maybe when a real video game comes out of the series, people will see it as unnecessary. Netflix You should speed up development or you will run out of your piece of the pie.

For more news about videogames, we recommend:

[Fuente].