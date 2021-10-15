the biggest secret of the filming of Titanic

In 1997, James Cameron managed to settle for the first time at the top of the historic box office. From the hand of Titanic broke the record for ticket sales, something he would later do with Avatar in 2009 and would repeat in recent months with a revival that allowed her to recover after being overtaken by Avengers: Endgame. Almost 25 years after its premiere, the production has not exhausted the secrets revealed.

One of the last details to be released has to do with the way the ship was built. Like most of Titanic It took place on the part known as starboard, the production only built that side of the ship, on a scale practically equal to that of the ship that was wrecked at the beginning of the 20th century. This decision reduced costs but also brought some complications.

Beyond the decision to arm starboard, some scenes took place on the port side, so in order to shoot them the designers came up with a great idea. In each sequence involving the left side of the ship, as at the beginning of Titanic When it sailed from the port of Southampton, the props were in charge of pasting inverted all the inscriptions such as the name of the ship or the details on the life preservers.

The ship was built 90% full-scale. (IMDb)

Once the sequence in question was completed, the negative of the film was manually inverted and with that it was achieved that the inscriptions were to the right. The big problem with this happened during the shipwreck of the ship, where the angle from which the ship was shown was constantly interspersed. The production of James Cameron must have had major headaches.









Leonardo DiCaprio still does not want to comment on the famous debate

Almost 25 years after the premiere of Titanic, there is a debate that is not yet closed. Did they fit Jack and Rose in the table on which the character of Kate winslet? This question was asked a thousand times to those involved, but some time ago it reached the ears of Leonardo Dicaprio from two of his great colleagues, Brad Pitt and Margot robbie.

During a press conference by Once upon a time… in Hollywood, Pitt and Robbie They asked him the same question over and over again, with the idea of ​​knowing the opinion of DiCaprio about this iconic story. However, time and again the actor took it upon himself to answer: “No comment”. What is your position on the debate on Titanic?