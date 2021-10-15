The Batman Who Laughs would come to Fortnite

DC Comics and Epic Games would collaborate again very soon, thanks to the recent leak of the cover of a collaborative comic where we will star Batman and “The Foundation”, the mysterious leader of the organization “The Seven” and the main point of the story around Fortnite’s “Zero Point”.

iFireMonkey, recognized leaker of the Battle Royale, shared the image where we see the aforementioned characters about to face each other and in the background we have a familiar face of those who have been watching the DC Universe in the comics. That’s right, we are talking about the “Batman Who Laughs”, the twisted version from the Dark Universe.

In his origin story, Bruce Wayne ends up being infected by a gas from the Joker, after the villain’s death. This causes Bruce’s mind to begin to distort and become the new “Joker”, killing his allies and with the mission to search for other versions of him throughout the Dark Universe.







Photo: Twitter

Finding himself on the cover of the comic, fans are theorizing that this villain would arrive as a new guest character. Batman has already had a presence in the Epic Games Battle Royale with up to three suits, two based on a past comic that was released from Fortnite / Batman and another inspired by the movie “The Dark Knight” where the Bat Man was played by Christian Bale. .

In the comic, The Foundation will arrive in Gotham City to face directly with Batman, who will possibly remember what happened on the island of Fortnite.

When will the new Batman / Fortnite comic arrive?

This new story would come out on October 26. You can hope that, by the launch of the comic, users will be encouraged to buy it in order to unlock an exclusive skin, which could well be the “Batman Who Laughs.”