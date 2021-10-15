Sequel to ‘Tomorrow’s War’, with Chris Pratt, is already underway

Last july 2 Amazon Prime Video released Tomorrow’s War, tape science fiction starring Chris Pratt and Yvonne Strahovski. The film, which according to the streaming service broke records of views in their first 48 hours, will have a sequel.

As reported by Deadline, Amazon Studios and Skydance They are already working on a second part, and negotiations have begun to bring back the cast and creative team of the first film. That means Strahovski and Pratt are likely to be featured alongside director Chris McKay, screenwriter Zach Dean and her co-stars Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and JK Simmons.

As pointed out Screen Engine, the film has been a success, becoming the most watched title on all streaming platforms during the weekend of July 4.

For its part, Samba TV noted that 2.4 million households had watched the feature film from the film’s premiere until July 5. “In addition to the number one spot on streaming platforms in the United States, Prime Video achieved a world record audience in Brazil, India, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Australia, Mexico, Argentina and Japan,” the company said in a release.









In Tomorrow’s War the inhabitants of 2023 have to travel until 2051 to fight an alien invasion. Humanity is losing the global war against deadly and voracious invaders and needs more soldiers, drawn from the past, to try to avoid total extinction.

Amazon acquired the production for $ 200 million from Skydance. The film is part of Amazon’s plan to bring together several franchises in its catalog, as it has done by acquiring the rights to No Regrets from Tom Clancy or The King of Zamunda.

