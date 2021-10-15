Ryan Reynolds sneaks into Fortnite as a promotion for the movie Free Guy

Fortnite Battle Royale It has become the recreational online space in which the big entertainment brands, and especially cinema and television series, want to promote their products. That is why it is not surprising that just a film that is related to the world of video games, Free guy, which opens in Spain on 20th of August, have your collaboration with the game from Epic Games.

The event, which is available between August 12 and September 6 lets get the gesture good guy, where own Ryan reynolds (who plays the protagonist of the film, Guy) wish a great day to the players who listen to him; in each country the voice of the voice actor who voices Reynolds in the film will be used.

To achieve the gesture, you have to complete a series of missions that start at find ATMs (In the movie, Guy is a bank teller who discovers that he is a non-player character in an open world game.) In our guide we explain all the necessary steps to make you with the gesture.









In addition, there will be a To’s costume, one of Reynolds’ incarnations in the film, in the memorabilia store of Fortnite. Be available from early morning from August 12 to 13 at 2:00 Spanish peninsular time. As they remember from EurogamerIt’s not the first time the Canadian-American actor has appeared in the game, as Deadpool was added about a year ago.

Gamora coming soon to Fortnite

After Reynolds, on August 19 another guest character will arrive at the battle royale: Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy, who joins Star-Lord, who has been in the game for a while. Stranger if possible is the addition of the singer Ariana Grande: After a virtual concert, players have been able to buy costumes that transform their avatar into the artist.