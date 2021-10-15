Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans to make Netflix’s most expensive movie

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans are the protagonists of what will be the most expensive film produced by Netflix so far. It is a spy thriller titled The gray man (The Gray Man in original), which is filming in Los Angeles and will continue filming in Prague, where the production will draw on the remarkable architecture and expertise of local technical teams.

The production, as promised by the Red N authorities, It will have the scale of a James Bond movie. It is not by chance that the production company Stillking, who worked on Royal Casino and other Hollywood movies.

With an estimated budget of $ 200 million, The gray man It will overtake Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, which is Netflix’s most expensive original production so far, with an investment of $ 159 million.



Ryan Gosling, faced with a challenge in which Netflix will invest 200 million dollars.

The directors are none other than the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, responsible for tanks like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The story centers on a CIA assassin who rebels against his superiors and goes on the run, and will likely be filmed in other yet undisclosed countries as well.

The cast includes Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Julia Butters, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfred Woodard. There will also be Ana de Armas and the gallant from Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page. The filming of The gray man moves to the Czech Republic from the end of April.

Joe Russo’s screenplay is based on the 2009 novel of the same name written by Mark Greaney. It stars Lloyd Hansen (played by Evans), a CIA agent who hunts down Gosling’s character, a former agent-turned-assassin named Court Gentry.



Chris Evans and a shoot that will take him from Los Angeles to the Czech Republic.

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who made up the writing team of Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity Wars they also took part in the script.









They are part of Agbo, the narrative production company of the Russo brothers. The directors and screenwriters hope that The gray man becomes a Netflix franchise, since it is based on a series of best sellers. The Russos were also behind the platform’s most popular Netflix original movie, Extraction.

The brothers recently finished directing Cherry, an independent drama based on the true story of an Afghan war veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (Tom Holland) who self-medicates and, back in the United States, sets about robbing banks in the city of Cleveland.



Ryan Gosling in The First Man on the Moon (2018), the last movie he starred in.

Anthony Russo described The gray man as “a real heads up between those two great actors”, in reference to Evans and Gosling. His characters, he said, “represent two different versions of the CIA, in terms of what it can be and what it can do.”

Netflix has yet to confirm a release date for the film, but it is not expected to premiere before the end of the year.

For his part, Gosling also has a leading role in The actor, a film directed by Duke Johnson, the co-director of Anomaly. Based on the novel Memoryby Donald E. Westlake is about a New York actor named Paul Cole who is beaten and left for dead, but awakens amnesiac in a mysterious little 1950s Ohio town.

WD

Look also