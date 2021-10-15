Polestar will go public with a SPAC

Unlike other automotive startups that have debuted through SPAC deals, Polestar has models on the market and access to the production network of an established automaker. The transaction with Gores Guggenheim is a blow to Volvo and Geely Chairman Eric Li, who created the brand with the intention of attracting outside investors when electric vehicles started to take off. Polestar is betting that it can hold its valuation better than other companies that have gone public in pursuit of Tesla’s success.

“This is not a completely alone startup,” Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said in an interview. “Our speed of growth and our capacity are linked to our having access to the Volvo group’s manufacturing footprint.”

Volvo announced separately that it will invest up to $ 600 million more in Polestar in connection with the Gores Guggenheim combination, giving it a stake of close to 50%. Ingenlath declined to comment on the involvement of Li, the president of Geely, and DiCaprio in the company.

Polestar’s goal is to sell 29,000 vehicles this year and make 290,000 deliveries by 2025, the year in which it expects to earn an approximate 9% margin on earnings before interest and taxes. It is currently present in 14 markets and plans to reach 30 by the end of 2023.









What’s coming for Polestar

The second vehicle from the Gothenburg, Sweden-based company and the first fully electric, the Polestar 2, began production in March at Geely’s factory in Luqiao, China. In June, the company announced that the Polestar 3 SUV will be built at Volvo’s only US assembly plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina. This model will start at around $ 75,000 and will be followed by a coupe version that will exceed that price, Ingenlath said.

Polestar is working on a third model, a sedan called the Precept, at its UK research and development center.

Gores Guggenheim, led by President Alec Gores and CEO Mark Stone, is sponsored by affiliates of the Gores Group and Guggenheim Capital. It raised $ 800 million in an initial public offering in March and expects to close the deal with Polestar in the first half of next year.