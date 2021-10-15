Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeCelebrityPhotos of the Academy Museum, from 'Oz' to 'Midsommar'
Celebrity

Photos of the Academy Museum, from ‘Oz’ to ‘Midsommar’

By Sonia Gupta
0
32




The Academy of Motion Picture Museum doesn’t open to the public until September 30, but Tom Hanks, Anna Kendrick, “Parasite” producer Miky Lee, architect Renzo Piano and others welcomed the media Tuesday for a look at the fully installed galleries. and Times photographer Jay L. Clendenin was on hand to capture the scene.

An actor in a skirt and blouse smiles as a woman directs her to her right.

Anna Kendrick spoke at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ inaugural press conference.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The event began at the museum’s 1,000-seat David Geffen Theater, the underbelly of Piano’s futuristic glass-domed sphere building. Don’t call the structure the “Death Star,” as it has been nicknamed, Piano insisted.

“It is not a Death Star,” he said. “Call it an airship, okay, this place was an airfield less than a century ago.” Or, he added, call it “a soap bubble. But this soap bubble will never explode. It is very well done, very well built. “

R2-D2 in a glass case in a museum.

R2-D2, from the “Star Wars” franchise, on display as part of the “Cine Histories” exhibition.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The museum’s collection of around 8,000 items includes Dorothy’s ruby ​​red slippers from “The Wizard of Oz,” HR Giger’s creature headdress from “Alien,” and the typewriter on which Alfred Hitchcock wrote “Psycho.” But Hanks, a museum administrator who co-led fundraising efforts with Annette Bening and Bob Iger, said his favorite gallery was filled with old magic lanterns that hundreds of years ago projected images by candlelight. It may not be as glamorous as seeing the R2-D2 droid from “Star Wars” also on view at the museum, but the flashlights illustrate the power of storytelling, he said.

“It made people like all of us want to go into that dark room and be transported to another place,” he said of the gallery. “That’s what movies do.”

Other cities have film museums, Hanks added. But “this museum has to be the Parthenon of those places.”

A platform houses a mannequin wearing a purple suit, a red staircase with a Prince guitar on it, a jersey and a statuette

As part of the Academy of Motion Picture Museum’s flagship exhibit, “Film Stories,” director Spike Lee displays items from his personal collection that illuminate his creative process and inspirations, including film, music, art, and sports.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A person wearing a mask walks past a wall covered in posters

An installation on the 40-year career of Spanish film director Pedro Almodóvar includes posters for his films as well as a video installation that the filmmaker created exploring themes of family, bodies, guilt and pain, mothers, musicals, and religious education.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A gaggle of press, left, photograph posing press conference members

A group photo after a press conference for the opening of the Museum of the Academy of Motion Pictures featured: BACK ROW (from left to right): President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences David Rubin, Director of Operations, Museum of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Brendan Connell Academy of Motion Pictures Academy Museum of Motion Picture Director and President Bill Kramer, Jr. FRONT ROW (LR); Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Artistic and Programming Director Jacqueline Stewart, Executive Director of Paramount Pictures and Museum Trustee Jim Gianopulos, Executive Director of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Dawn Hudson, Actress Anna Kendrick, Vice Chairman of the Academy Board of Trustees Museum Miky Lee.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Ruby shoes in a glass case, with a photo of the Yellow Brick Road in the background

In the “Art of Moviemaking” gallery, Dorothy’s iconic ruby ​​slippers from “The Wizard of Oz”.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A bodysuit with flames with feathers out the back

The costume that actor Taron Egerton wore, as Elton John, in the 2019 film “Rocketman.” It is part of the “Identity” gallery of the museum.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A round space vehicle in a glass case in a museum

The miniature model of the lunar landing shuttle Aries-1B from “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A large dress made of flowers and a headpiece made of flowers

The dress that actress Florence Pugh wore in the 2019 horror movie “Midsommar.”

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)




A visitor watches a scene from a Cheech and Chong film, inside the Spielberg Family Gallery.

A visitor views a scene from a Cheech and Chong movie inside the Spielberg Family Gallery, part of the Academy of Motion Picture Museum.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A person holds a phone up to a glass case holding ET from "ET"

A visitor gets a close-up of ET the alien.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Costumes in the "Identity" gallery.

Forty costumes are in the “Identity” gallery along with costume design sketches.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A fake head that has been burned

The Terminator (T-800) animatronic designed by John Rosengrant and Mark “Crash” McCreery (Stan Winston Studio) for 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day”.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Costume design sketches hang on the wall

Costume sketches in the museum’s “Identity” gallery.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Visitors stand in front of a large photo of a witch.

A behind-the-scenes look at the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz.”

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A visitor watches a movie play on a large screen

A visitor observes a scene from “Volver” by the Spanish film director Pedro Almodóvar.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A space suit in a glass case in a museum

A spacesuit worn in “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A visitor walks past a screen with a cyclopes on it.

A visitor walks through the Spielberg Family Gallery, which is located next to the lobby of the new museum.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A Polaroid of two men wearing suits

A Polaroid of John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, in disguise, from the 1980 John Landis-directed film “The Blues Brothers.”

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

To read this note in Spanish click here.


Previous articleHow is this technology changing the world?
Next articlewhat is Robert Downey Jr., Marvel’s most beloved actor up to now
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv