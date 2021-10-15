Photos of the Academy Museum, from ‘Oz’ to ‘Midsommar’

The Academy of Motion Picture Museum doesn’t open to the public until September 30, but Tom Hanks, Anna Kendrick, “Parasite” producer Miky Lee, architect Renzo Piano and others welcomed the media Tuesday for a look at the fully installed galleries. and Times photographer Jay L. Clendenin was on hand to capture the scene.
The event began at the museum’s 1,000-seat David Geffen Theater, the underbelly of Piano’s futuristic glass-domed sphere building. Don’t call the structure the “Death Star,” as it has been nicknamed, Piano insisted.
“It is not a Death Star,” he said. “Call it an airship, okay, this place was an airfield less than a century ago.” Or, he added, call it “a soap bubble. But this soap bubble will never explode. It is very well done, very well built. “
The museum’s collection of around 8,000 items includes Dorothy’s ruby red slippers from “The Wizard of Oz,” HR Giger’s creature headdress from “Alien,” and the typewriter on which Alfred Hitchcock wrote “Psycho.” But Hanks, a museum administrator who co-led fundraising efforts with Annette Bening and Bob Iger, said his favorite gallery was filled with old magic lanterns that hundreds of years ago projected images by candlelight. It may not be as glamorous as seeing the R2-D2 droid from “Star Wars” also on view at the museum, but the flashlights illustrate the power of storytelling, he said.
“It made people like all of us want to go into that dark room and be transported to another place,” he said of the gallery. “That’s what movies do.”
Other cities have film museums, Hanks added. But “this museum has to be the Parthenon of those places.”
