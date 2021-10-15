Netflix announces That 90s Show series

Netflix announced That ’90s Show, a new series that will serve as spinoff from the classic program That 70’s Show. Some of the original cast will return to their original roles, as will original series creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner serving as executive producers.

Image via Giphy

Maybe you are interested … The squid game: 10 curious facts | PandAancha.mx www.pandaancha.mx Read article

Do youDo you remember the group of friends from The 70s Show? If you also had fun for hours and hours watching Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, Topher Grace, Danny Masterson and Wilmer Valderrama in their roles more pachecos from the TV, hold on! Netflix is ​​already working on the next chapter of this series.









In a statement, the SVOD platform number 1 in Mexico indicated that this sequel will have 10 episodes. Although so far it has only confirmed that the actors who played Eric Forman’s parents, Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman) and Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman) will return with their original characters.

Image via Tenor

What is the series about That 90s Show from Netflix?

Hello Wisconsin! It is 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, joining a new generation of Point Place children under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern gaze of Red. drugs and the rock ‘n roll never dies, just changes clothes.

Do you think it’s as funny as That 70s Show or is it that Netflix no longer has an imagination?

Cover image via That ’70s Show Wiki