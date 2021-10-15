Natalie Portman and other celebrities with professions you did not know

Acting is the biggest passion in their lives and for what they became famous people. However, these celebrities don’t just come to life between cameras, scripts, and a set. Stars like Natalie Portman, among others, also surprise with their academic achievements.

The protagonist of hits such as “The Black Swan”, “Friends with Right”, and “The Perfect Killer”, has stood out for her acting work but very few know that the Hollywood star graduated from Harvard University with a degree in Psychology.

Getty Images

Oscar winner Natalie Portman has built a career in Hollywood by attending the prestigious Ivy League school in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where she also studied neurobiology and modern Hebrew literature.

Emma Watson

The remembered “Hermione Granger”, in the Harry Potter saga, has become one of the most influential activists in favor of equality and women’s rights. The famous in 2009 changed the spells of the famous saga for the studies of English literature at Brown University, in Rhode Island.

@Emma Watson

Watson at that time continued to work on the boy wizard saga, specifically on Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, but he did not have an easy task as he ended up enrolling three times in both the United States and England, highlights the Daily Mail.









Eva Longoria

The star of the series “Desperate Housewives” has not only built a successful career in acting, being considered one of the most influential famous Latinas on the show.

He also earned a Bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology from the University of Texas. Not satisfied with that, the 40-year-old celebrity was received as a teacher in 2013, according to the British Daily Mail. At the same time, Longoria has stood out for her initiatives that promote education, such as the Eva Longoria Foundation and Héroes de Eva.

Ashley judd

While enjoying her cinematic heyday, actress Ashley Judd decided to go back to school for a master’s degree in Public Administration at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.

The star of such films as “Fire Against Fire” and “First Degree Crime” also earned a BA in French from the University of Kentucky in 2007, while also enjoying the success of such films as “Double Jeopardy” and ” Heat.

@ashelyjudd

Shaquille O’Neal

The champion of the professional league of basketball NBA, Shaquille O’Neal, has a bachelor’s and a master’s degree MBA from his doctorate in education from Barry University in Miami Shores, Florida.

@shaq

The 43-year-old celebrity earned this academic achievement while serving a grueling schedule with the NBA and the Boston Celtics, before retiring from basketball in 2011. The celebrity recently surprised with a comeback where incredible physical change with at least ten kilos less.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: