Meet the luxurious mansion that Kim Kardashian took from Kanye West after the divorce

Kim Kardashian, an American socialite, model, businesswoman and public figure, seems to be at her best after the separation as she managed to keep the property she shared with Kanye West. The socialite popularly known for having her own reality show called “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” became one of the most coveted businesswomen in the world in 2016 according to “Forbes” magazine.

Kanye West and Kim kardashian, who married 2014, announced the end of their marriage in January 2021. Recently the former couple has been seen together in many social events although that does not mean that the divorce has been paused but quite the opposite since the stars finally they reached an agreement on who would get their luxurious mansion valued at $ 60 million dollars.

Thus, according to the portal “TMZ” it would be Kim kardashian who will keep the property located in Hidden Hills, California. The magazine assured that: “According to the court documents presented on Tuesday, Kim will receive the $ 60 million home, where she and her children have stayed since she filed for divorce in February. We are told that the ex-partner negotiated a purchase price for the house that was essentially rebuilt from scratch. “

The Mansion It was bought by the ex-partner in 2014 for $ 20 million. After that, it was renovated and expanded, which caused the house to triple in price. The property of Kardashian it has an area of ​​15,667 square feet, with eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. It also has a luxurious lobby, kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, piano room, and television room and a music studio available to the rapper among other rooms.









For its part, the kitchen of the Mansion from Kim kardashian It is spacious and has high-end appliances and a central island that you use to prepare your food. Towards one side of the kitchen is the dining room that contains a long wooden table, a modular armchair and some chairs. The main bedroom of the house does not have doors and has a beautiful view of the garden. As for the exterior, the property includes a huge swimming pool, long green areas, a tennis court and even its own vineyard.



