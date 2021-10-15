Friday, October 15, 2021
Meet the luxurious mansion that Kim Kardashian took from Kanye West after the divorce

By Sonia Gupta
Kim Kardashian, an American socialite, model, businesswoman and public figure, seems to be at her best after the separation as she managed to keep the property she shared with Kanye West. The socialite popularly known for having her own reality show called “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” became one of the most coveted businesswomen in the world in 2016 according to “Forbes” magazine.

Kanye West and Kim kardashian, who married 2014, announced the end of their marriage in January 2021. Recently the former couple has been seen together in many social events although that does not mean that the divorce has been paused but quite the opposite since the stars finally they reached an agreement on who would get their luxurious mansion valued at $ 60 million dollars.

