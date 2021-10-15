Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Penelope Cruz, Enrique Iglesias and Ana de Armas, among the guests of the first month of ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’

Starting Monday at 9:45 p.m., the public will once again have fun with ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’. The program captained by Pablo Motos on Antena 3, leader of its strip for seven consecutive years, returns from next Monday, September 6 with the premiere of its season 16. A new course that is full of great news and in which the most successful sections and the collaborators most loved by the public will be seen again.

An unstoppable audience success

‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ continues to make history on television. The Antena 3 program started its 15th season last year, a course that closed with a great headline: the most successful season in its history. The program led by Pablo Motos averaged 16.6% audience share last season, the highest so far and an average of 2,816,000 viewers. A result that occurs in a season marked by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Of the 10 broadcasts with the most share in the history of ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’, six were broadcast last season. ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ rises to a 17.5% share in commercial target, the most interesting viewer for advertisers. In addition, it achieved one of its best results among young people aged 25 to 34, reaching a 17.6% average screen share.

The program marked its best historical result on July 1 with a 24% audience share with the visit of Pablo Díaz, winner of ‘Pasapalabra’. In prime time, the program gathered an average of 2,970,000 viewers.

With these results, ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ has already seven seasons as leader of its strip without interruption. The program presented by Pablo Motos manages to surpass its competitor by almost three points during this course in its coincidence strip.

‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ also triumphs in social networks. The Antena 3 program achieved in its last season more than 211.4 million impressions on Twitter, more than 52 million impressions on Facebook and more than 260.4 million impressions on Instagram.









The news of the new season

After closing its last course as the leading prime time program, ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ arrives loaded with news. The last year has taught a lot about how to adapt to the new times on television and the Antena 3 program has managed to find new formulas that the audience liked very much.

New gathering with Lolita, Rubén Amón, María Dabán and Juan del Val

In addition to the usual gatherings, this year there will be a third gathering with the aim of dealing with the most powerful current issues without mincing words with a poster of spectacular collaborators: Lolita, Rubén Amón, María Dabán and Juan del Val.

One of the sections that had the most impact during the confinement were the monologues by Pablo Motos who, on this occasion, will take a step further, crossing the line. “The line” is the border of the politically correct. Pablo will address, when crossing it, topics that are controversial and that people do not dare to speak in public.

Pilar Rubio’s new life in Paris will prevent her from doing her usual challenges, although the collaborator will continue to be linked to the program. The newly elected, Kira Miró, winner of the first edition of ‘El Desafío’, will face new impossible challenges that will test her limits.

The unbeatable champion of “the game of sticks” will challenge the public of ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ with new games with which they can win … even a car!









‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ has proposed to help in the cause of emptied Spain and give importance to all the peoples who want to participate. To do this, they will invite mayors from all over Spain to participate in a challenge. If the mayor is the winner, the name of his town will be visible in the Hall of Fame of ‘El Hormiguero’. If the expert negotiator of the program wins, they will ask that something be put in the town in exchange: the name of a street, the Trancas and Barrancas roundabout, the Monaguillo fountain … The stakes are high. At last the mayors of Spain will have a golden opportunity to show their love for their people.

‘The Hormiguero. The movie’

Like every season, ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ will begin with a film shot throughout the year that we all look forward to. This time they premiere ‘Nightmare in El Hormiguero’: An ancestor of Pablo Motos leaves him a cursed mansion, where Pablo will take all his guests, without knowing what awaits them …









The return of the collaborators

Pilar Rubio will continue to bring us all the fashion trends, from Paris.

will continue to bring us all the fashion trends, from Paris. The gathering of comedians with Luis Piedrahita, El Monaguillo and Marron.

with Luis Piedrahita, El Monaguillo and Marron. Jorge Salvador he will continue digging in the passage of ‘El Hormiguero’ to find the fragments of the program that Pablo Motos would like to forget …

he will continue digging in the passage of ‘El Hormiguero’ to find the fragments of the program that Pablo Motos would like to forget … The political and social gathering with Cristina Pardo, Tamara Falcó, Nuria Roca and the controversial Juan del Val.

with Cristina Pardo, Tamara Falcó, Nuria Roca and the controversial Juan del Val. The Twin Melody with their Tik Tok reviews.

with their Tik Tok reviews. Suko , the technological spy, will continue to discover the traps, frauds and dangers of new technologies.

, the technological spy, will continue to discover the traps, frauds and dangers of new technologies. Justice Resines will continue to dictate judgment with the hammer on the things that should be fashionable and those that should not.

will continue to dictate judgment with the hammer on the things that should be fashionable and those that should not. The Altar Boy will return one more year with the strangest objects of Japan. Although he is one of the most beloved characters by the audience, will he renew?

will return one more year with the strangest objects of Japan. Although he is one of the most beloved characters by the audience, will he renew? Marta Hazas He will continue with his brilliant Ide-Hazas to make our lives easier.

He will continue with his brilliant Ide-Hazas to make our lives easier. Carlos Latre it will parody new characters of the political and social present.

it will parody new characters of the political and social present. Luis Piedrahita has amazing new magic tricks. It will also continue with its section “Who are you going to believe? In his eyes or me? ”

has amazing new magic tricks. It will also continue with its section “Who are you going to believe? In his eyes or me? ” Brown will continue to bring all the most interesting science and innovation on the planet.

will continue to bring all the most interesting science and innovation on the planet. The Magician Yunke , idol of the masses in China, will continue to premiere in ‘El Hormiguero’ his great illusions that will then go around the world.

, idol of the masses in China, will continue to premiere in ‘El Hormiguero’ his great illusions that will then go around the world. Nuria Roca , the phony magician, will bring new tricks.

, the phony magician, will bring new tricks. And of course the bright ants Trancas and Barrancas. The icing on this whole cake.

The stars that will come to ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’

‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ was born as a program that would talk about scientific dissemination in prime time and it still is 15 years later. In addition to presenting the most prominent actors, singers or politicians of the moment, the show continues to amaze viewers with its experiments.

They have passed through the Antena 3 program some of the most wanted faces and it has become the television home of the most important national and international figures. In this start of the course, ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ will have fun with Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Penélope Cruz, Enrique Iglesias, Ana de Armas, Rauw Alejandro, Arturo Pérez-Reverte, Alejandro Sanz, Pablo Alborán, Malú, Luis Fonsi or Camila Cabello.

Pilar Rubio and her passionate story will be the first guest of the new season of ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’.