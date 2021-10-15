Martin Luther King’s dream

MISCELLANY

Leonardo Pino

In December 1955, an African-American dressmaker got on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, United States of America, and took a seat in the section reserved for people of white color. Faced with the scandal of the passage due to her daring and her refusal to give up her seat to a light-skinned man who claimed it, the activist was imprisoned for having violated the discriminatory law that governed until then in the northern country.

The lady’s name was Rosa Louise Parks and she is considered “The First Lady of Civil Rights”; The name of the man who incriminated her is not known, nor any other information about her unknown life.

This act of civic courage and social activism militated by Doña Rosa and her subsequent repression, led to a long boycott of municipal buses, led by a young and almost unknown 26-year-old Protestant pastor named Martin Luther King. The protest movement ended 382 days later, when the United States Supreme Court, on November 13, 1956, declared illegal segregation in buses, food outlets, schools and any other public place.

Pastor King, a follower of Mahatma Gandhi, became famous throughout the country and abroad. From his participation in those days of civil disobedience, he became the leader of the pacifist movement in the United States and of the struggle of the black citizens of that country to access all rights.

In August 1963, he led a massive march on Washington. On August 28, at the foot of the George Washington monument, he delivered the most famous of his speeches known as “I have a dream”, in favor of peace and equality among human beings.

He then said: “I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live the true meaning of its creed: ‘We believe that these truths are self-evident: that all men are created equal.’

“I have a dream that one day, in the red hills of Georgia, the children of former slaves and the children of former slave owners will be able to sit together at the brotherhood table.

“I have a dream that one day even the state of Mississippi, a desert state, suffocated by the heat of injustice and oppression, will be transformed into an oasis of freedom and justice.

“I have a dream that my four young children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. !I have a dream today!”

In October 1964, Martin Luther King received the Nobel Peace Prize, being the youngest laureate to receive it up to that point, when he was 35 years old, in recognition of his non-violent resistance to color discrimination against women and men. mens.

He was assassinated on April 4, 1968, by James Earl Ray, a white-skinned common criminal.

SCIENCE AT HAND

We and the cinema, in times of pandemic

Arturo Fajardo Nunez

I like the cinema and I enjoy it as a couple. The pandemic, presumably, was going to bring us a series of new films. Some of them would have to do with viruses and infections, but others would have other themes.

It was to be supposed that among these topics would have to be those that analyze or expose family or couple relationships in confinement.

The first one I saw a few months ago is one with the actress Anne Hathaway, an American actress born in New York, who together with the English actor Chiwetel Ejiofor made the film called: “Confined”. In the first part of the film the relationship between the couple is analyzed, the second part is planning a robbery. In the end, by the way, I didn’t like it at all. The best are the comments on IMDB *: A whole lot of wasted talent, The only thing stolen was my time, etc. (Much wasted talent, The only thing that was stolen from me was my time. (N. del E).









There is another film, also with the same theme and one of the few that I know, called “Together”, in which the couple’s relationship is analyzed again. A wife and husband are forced to reevaluate themselves and their relationship through the reality of the Covid-19 lockdown. This is a UK movie, we saw it last night and I thought it was very good.

It has a very interesting format where both actors address the viewer directly through the camera, original, entertaining, introspective and fun. The comments on the IMDB are good, although its rating is at 6.6 / 10.

At this point I must say that the IMDB score is usually misleading, there are very box office films whose ranking is 9/10 although they are not very good. So it is better to get your own idea, it is just a guide and nothing more. There are other movies that I really liked and the ranking on that page is very low.

Anyway, if you know other films on the subject, I hope you recommend them to me.

By the way, “Stillwater” with Matt Damon, is a very good movie. It is not about Covid, it has a very different theme, but I still take the opportunity to recommend it to you.

Have a good movie week.

It is autumn, the lovers have already left.

* IMDb, on Spanish: Database of movies on the Internet. (Wikipedia)

MEMENTO

October 14 1964: Martin Luther King Jr. wins the Nobel Peace Prize.

October 15, 1522: With the appointment of Hernán Cortés as governor and captain general, New Spain was born as a colony.

October 15 1854: The English writer Oscar Wilde was born in Dublin.

October 15, 1911: Elections are held for the Presidency of the Republic; Francisco I. Madero triumphs.

October 16, 1519: The Cholula Massacre occurs.

October 16, 1832: Born in Mexico City, Vicente Riva Palacio, prominent politician, writer and liberal military.

October 16, 1879: The revolutionary Leon Trotsky was born in Ukraine.

October 17 1953: Mexican women acquire fullness of civil and political rights in accordance with the reforms of articles 34 and 35 of the Constitution. She was able to exercise her vote and run for popularly elected positions.

October 18, 1763: Born in Monterrey, fray Servando Teresa de Mier, who distinguished himself as doctor of theology and politician, radical liberal fighter for the Independence of Mexico.

October 18, 1866: General Porfirio Díaz obtains the victory in the Battle of La Carbonera over a force of 1,500 elements, mostly Austrians.

October 19, 1810: The decree of Miguel Hidalgo on abolition of slavery.

October 19 1970: General Lázaro Cárdenas del Río, revolutionary and President of Mexico from 1934 to 1940, dies.

October 20, 1943: The decree that establishes the official version of Mexican national anthem.