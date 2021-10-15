Johnny Depp was moved by the gift of his fans

After the controversy between Johnny Depp and his ex-partner, Amer Heard, the actor lost several projects and was rejected from others. However, his most loyal fans created a movement in favor of the interpreter, called ‘Justice for Johnny Depp’.

Those who support him do not hesitate to reach out and give him gifts when they find him on the streets. However, the people of UnBox PHD went beyond a present for the actor, because in a video shared on the Facebook page ‘Johnny Depp the owner of my heart’, you can see the reaction of the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean ‘to the peculiar detail they gave him.

Fans asked Depp’s bodyguards for permission to get a little closer to the actor, who readily agreed. Fans presented him with a gift wrapped in a red package, accompanied by flowers, and personalized buttons with the phrase ‘Justice for Johnny Depp’.





“That moved me a lot, even the smallest gesture means everything when it is real, and I know that this is very real,” said the interpreter.