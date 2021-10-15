JLo will marry Ben Affleck in a lavish wedding, do you want to know how much it will cost?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are a clear example that second chances can be better, and this time they are convinced that their relationship will be forever, so They are already planning a lavish wedding at an approximate cost of $ 60 million.

This was announced by a source close to the couple to Heat World magazine, who also revealed that they both agree that your wedding is a “real show”, so that the festivities are planned to last six days.

“There will be performances by artists like Mary J Blige, who has been asked to sing while Jen walks down the aisle. And of course there will also be a huge budget for food, drink and flowers,” revealed a source close to Bennifer.

According to the informant, among the guest list are Matt Damon, Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey, who should be noted, has already offered his mansion in Montecito, California, to host the celebration.









“Jen says that in addition to Oprah’s house, they are considering several multi-million dollar venues, like the Getty Villa in Malibu. But they have also said that they will happily celebrate one of the days at home. They have their eye on an 85 million dollar property in Los Angeles and want to close the deal as soon as possible, “added the source, whose identity was not disclosed.

The publication also said that the so-called “Diva del Bronx”, She is already contemplating certain designs for her wedding dress, she even has three wedding planners, which fine-tune details so that the celebration is perfect.

Until now, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck no have confirmed such information, they have only been seen together at various events since their appearance on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival and the MET Gala in New York.

This weekend, the couple of the year was seen on Global Citizen Live. Ben Affleck was present during the show that the singer gave at said concert and they were seen at the exit holding hands.

In addition, in the last hours a series of photographs has been leaked showing the Bennifer enjoying a romantic walk in Madison Square Garden.