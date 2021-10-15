Intel keeps catching up on graphics with its drivers Intel Graphics Driver 30.0.100.9955, which add H264 and HEVC DX12 hardware video encoding on 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs with Intel Iris Plus iGPUs on Windows 11 operating system.









Additionally, the gaming section continues to be polished, solving graphic anomalies in Cyberpunk 2077 (DX12), Hitman 2 (DX12) and Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Vulkan); more graphical anomalies are resolved in Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 and Ark Survival Evolved (with Intel Sharpening Filter active) under Intel Iris Xe graphics; more anomalies in Euro Truck Simulator 2, Marvel’s Avengers (DX12) and Metro Exodus (DX12) with dedicated Iris Xe GPUs; screen crashes or freezes in Ark: Survival Evolved (during startup), Star Wars: Squadrons (during launch) and Warframe (DX12) with dedicated Intel Iris Xe GPUs; and a problem with Iris Xe where Rage 2 (with Vulcan) goes black when you do Alt + Tab.

Known bugs there are many, many, you can easily name problems in more than 50 gamesBut that’s the point, get it all figured out before it launches its first family of dedicated GPUs for desktops during the second quarter of next year.

You can download the Intel Graphics Driver 30.0.100.9955 from the following link.