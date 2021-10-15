Independent, pet and millennial cinema, this is how this app is

Beyond the more commercial titles in terms of film and television and the traditional platforms where these are found, the team behind the Life app I wanted to focus on another type of audience: independent film audiences, Gen Z, and pet lovers.

“We do a fairly strong curation, we look for films that have been successful in their domestic markets, that have a high production value and we are focused on one part of the market”, says in an interview Maurice Van Sabben, Chief Content Officer of Digital Media Distribution Limited .

“There is a world of content to discover, what Vida offers is very interesting, inspiring, fun content that you may never know.”

The platform launched by the DMD company includes the CiND! E (independent content) catalogs, the PAWTime channel (featuring content about man’s best friends) and the OutThere channel (for the millennial generation and Gen-Z).

In detail, the executive explains that CiND! E has more than 230 titles that have been acclaimed within independent film and television worldwide.

Pedro Sastre, DMD’s head of distribution, details that CiND! E was developed after more than five years of content distribution for platforms such as Cinépolis Click, Izzi on demand, Itunes and Google play.

“It is a service that offers, for film lovers, films that are, beyond Hollywood because they are independent, very relevant in the commercial aspect and the quality of the production, awarded, it is a mixture of the very commercial content with the niche “.









Among the titles, the CiND! E catalog includes films that have gone down in history such as Parasites (winner of the Oscar for Best Picture in 2019), Carol (2015) and Margin Call (2011), among others, as well as films from the beginnings of actors today recognized as Anthony Hopkins, Keanu Reeves, Margot Robbie and Tilda Swinton, among others.

“It is an opportunity for people who like good cinema to find a surprise, for example a movie that was very big in France but was not known in Mexico,” says Maurice.

As for PAWTime, they explain that it is the first time that someone is adding all the content, whether series, movies or documentaries, both live-action and animated, of people and their pets.

“We know that the world of pets is growing and we think that there is a market for people to see everything they want with their animals or content about their pets and the relationship they have with their humans,” says Maurice.

With this concept, he anticipates, they are already working on two original series that will premiere in mid-November or December, and where man and pets are protagonists, one of them about a pet sitter in Beverly Hills who visits pets and his humans, some of them famous, and the other about a pet-led talent agency.

The Vida application, from which these three channels are derived, has a subscription cost.

