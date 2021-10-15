Harry Potter | Emma Watson amid scandals

Emma Watson is one of the most influential women in the world, but now she has been embroiled in scandals. Know the reason.

Thanks to the Harry Potter saga, Emma Watson catapulted to international fame for her character as Hermione Granger. In 2001, when the first film based on the books by JK Rowling was released, the actress was only a teenager, but still her role went down in history as one of the first to show such an authoritarian, bold and young woman. strong as she was.









However, Hermione Granger’s personality was not entirely a role, but Emma Watson It is characterized by being the same way as her. In fact, such is the success of the interpreter that she is currently one of the most influential women in the world to the point that she became a Goodwill Ambassador for UN Women where, in 2014, she launched the movement HeForShe.

So much so that, by focusing on her interests outside of acting, Watson decided to put aside the career that launched her to fame, at least for now. Although she admitted, through a statement, that it is not something definitive, she has not been seen in productions since 2019 and, for the moment, she seems to have no intention of returning to a recording set.

But no matter how much Emma has wandered away, scandals continue to haunt her. It is that, recently, a rumor that began in 2013 was confirmed: according to what transpired at that time, the British woman would have left the film set This is the End by Seth Rogen, and the same director was the one who spoke about what happened to the former Harry Potter star telling the whole truth.

In an interview with GQ, Rogen confessed that Emma Watson refused to film a cannibalism scene. According to what the director explained, the British artist did not have to do more than witness the moment in which Danny McBride, who played the cannibal, held Channing Tatum on a leash. Although, he also assured that he is not upset with his decision.

“I mean, I don’t look back and think how he dared to do that. I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem like it’s the same as you thought“, said. And, he also confessed that the following day the activist actress returned to the set to say goodbye and even helped promote the film.