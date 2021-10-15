“Halloween Kills” and “The Last Duel” liven up the US billboard.

This content was published on October 15, 2021 – 00:31

Los Angeles (USA), Oct 14 (EFE) .- The billboard in theaters in the United States continues to pick up pace with the premiere this week of a horror classic like “Halloween Kills”, the latest by Ridley Scott in ” The Last Duel “, and the Latin American-inspired animated film” Kobati. “

After relaunching the saga with “Halloween” (2018), a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s original and mythical “Halloween” (1978), Jamie Lee Curtis presents this Friday in theaters and on the Peacock platform “Halloween Kills”, the second part of this trilogy that will close next year “Halloween Ends”.

As in the film three years ago, David Gordon Green is the director and Jason Blum, one of the capitalized names of contemporary horror, the architect in the production.

“Halloween Kills” begins exactly where “Halloween” left off: Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis), daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) have locked Michael Myers in a burning basement to rot in flames .









“Now it is more brutal and that corresponds to the level of violence that we see in the world. It is an interesting moment to release this film,” said Curtis in an interview with Efe.

For his part, Ridley Scott presents “The Last Duel”, a film that brings together Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver in front of the cameras.

“It has been a challenging film that in my opinion sheds light on an important subject, I think it is one of my best films,” Scott said of the project at the last Venice Film Festival.

The story, told from three different points of view, revolves around a noble woman (Jodie Comer) who in 14th century France decides to testify against her husband’s best friend (Adam Driver) (Matt Damon) because of a rape, which will lead to the fate of the three being decided in a duel to the death.

For their part, families will be able to enjoy “Koati”, an animated film produced by Sofía Vergara and Marc Anthony and with the collaboration of stars such as Karol G, Carlos Rivera, Adriana Barraza and Eva Luna Montaner.

“A film was needed that was like ‘The Lion King’ to highlight the fauna and flora that exist in Latin America and that the world and many Latino children who live in the United States do not know,” said the actress and businesswoman in an interview.

