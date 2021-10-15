Global War Forces in Fortnite Season 8: what are they and where are they?

The War Efforts/Global Efforts is one of the novelties of the Season 8 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2. This is a new game mechanic that allows players to use their gold bars to change the new map. In this section of our complete guide from Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you where are they, how to find them and What do they do.

Fortnite Season 8: what are War Forces / Global Forces?

Official Art of the Global Efforts / War Efforts in Fortnite Season 8

In every named location on the Fortnite Battle Royale island, there are Terminals of War Endeavors / Global Endeavors. Is about machines that ask us for gold bars so that, once the required goal has been financed, a mounted turret appears.

We interact with a War Efforts terminal

The War Endeavors / Global Endeavors terminals take into account the progress of all players in the world of Fortnite. In other words, progress is global; it is a collaborative effort between all players from all parts of the planet.









The money donated by all the players in the world contributes individually to improve each terminal

We will find War Efforts / Global Effort stations / terminals in the following locations on the map (in red the donation boxes to build turrets, and in blue, the donation boxes to vote which objects return from the chamber):

Warfare Donation Box Locations

Sandy Cliffs : next to the wooden house on the cliff to the west.

: next to the wooden house on the cliff to the west. Angry Accumulations : between buildings number 2 and 4, north of the area.

: between buildings number 2 and 4, north of the area. Afflicted Alameda : west of the bridge that crosses the river to the west of the area, and at the east entrance of the large wooden building further east.

: west of the bridge that crosses the river to the west of the area, and at the east entrance of the large wooden building further east. Calígine field : at the west end of the bridge that crosses the river and divides the area into two halves.

: at the west end of the bridge that crosses the river and divides the area into two halves. Commerce City : south of the NOMS supermarket in the eastern part of the area, and near the western road entrance to the area.

: south of the NOMS supermarket in the eastern part of the area, and near the western road entrance to the area. Skull Citadel : next to the lowest wooden bridge.

: next to the lowest wooden bridge. Believer Coast : on the main street, near the blue wooden house. There is another one north of the gas station, west of the area.

: on the main street, near the blue wooden house. There is another one north of the gas station, west of the area. Current Crops : to the west of the house in the northeast part, and to the south of the area.

: to the west of the house in the northeast part, and to the south of the area. Sneaky Fiefdom : at the south entrance.

: at the south entrance. Lodosa Lagoon : in the car parks in the center of the area.

: in the car parks in the center of the area. Filthy Docks : next to the car park to the north.

: next to the car park to the north. Pleasant Park – North of the green wooden house southwest of the area and northwest of the soccer field.

– North of the green wooden house southwest of the area and northwest of the soccer field. Spiteful Corner – In the center of the area, on the road, near where the reboot van appears in normal game modes.

– In the center of the area, on the road, near where the reboot van appears in normal game modes. Sacred hedges: in the southeast corner of the area.

Besides this, there are also donation boxes, as the season progresses, to vote which objects we want to return from the camera.

The first votes will be between the following objects. When enabled, the first object to be funded in a total of 4,000,000,000 gold bars will return from the chamber and will be available in the normal game modes: