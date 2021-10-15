Gina Carano and UFC Legend to star in film

Following her exodus from “The Mandalorian” due to a series of controversial social media posts, Gina Carano has booked her second film role after signing a lead and production deal with The Daily Wire website.

Carano had already been announced for a new film, tentatively titled “White Knuckle,” which is based on a book of the same name by writer Eric Red, who also wrote the cult classic horror film “The Hitcher,” filming to begin. in 2022.

But now it has been confirmed that Carano will be in the project titled “Terror on the Prairie”, which is already in production with a planned release date of early 2022.

“Terror on the Prairie” is about a pioneering family fighting a band of vicious outlaws who terrorize them on their newly built farm on the great plains of Montana. Carano will star in the project, which is also filming in Montana with Dallas Sonnier (“Bone Tomahawk”) serving as producer and Michael Polish (“Northfolk,” “The Astronaut Farmer”) directing the film.









Among the film’s co-stars will be UFC veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, who has dabbled in acting with a role in the recent Netflix hit “Spencer Confidential,” appearing alongside Mark Wahlberg.

“Terror on the Prairie” also stars “Justified” star Nick Searcy, as well as Heath Freeman (“Skateland”), Samaire Armstrong (“The OC”), Travis Mills, Matthias Hues, Rhys Becker, Izzy Marshall, Jeremy Gauna and Thomas White Eagle.

This is The Daily Wire’s latest project after the website announced its foray into the entertainment industry with the acquisition of the action movie “Run Hide Fight.” The website then signed a blanket agreement with Carano after she was fired from her role in “The Mandalorian” after appearing in both seasons of the “Star Wars” spinoff series on Disney +.

The new film with Carano and Cerrone will be released exclusively to members of The Daily Wire website in the spring of 2022.