George and Amal Clooney respond to pregnancy rumors

For a few weeks there has been speculation about the possibility that George and Amal clooney are expecting their third child. And although the marriage had chosen not to comment on it, now they have taken a step forward and have responded to the rumors, thus putting an end to all comments. As indicated Daily Mail, through their representative they have explained that “the stories that Amal Clooney is pregnant are not true”. The actor and the lawyer are not going to give a new brother to the twins Ella and Alexander, who turned four years old last July. Both are completely devoted to children, with whom they are enjoying a few days off in Italy.

The comments about a possible pregnancy of the 43-year-old British lawyer have started precisely during her vacation in Europe. The first weekend of July George and Amal organized a dinner near their Italian residence and, according to OK Magazine in conversation with a person close to the marriage, on that evening they told their friends that they were going to be parents again in the coming months, that the actor’s wife has already passed the first trimester of pregnancy and that soon the news would be made public. Some data that have now been denied by the marriage, which continues with its summer stage in which they enjoy to the fullest the family they have formed together and that, at the moment, they do not consider expanding.

In this summer stage, George and Amal take the opportunity to visit some points of the Italian geography and share with their children some of its magical corners. This same week they traveled to the town of Cernobbio, where they enjoyed a beautiful day with the family. The winner of two Oscars, four Golden Globes and a BAFTA, dressed in a short-sleeved polo shirt and trousers, and Amal, very pretty in a tight red minidress and a hat, were at all times very aware of the twins, who were the main protagonists of the journey. After eating together at the Grand Hotel Villa D’Este, one of the most exclusive in the town, they had a great time watching some ducks that delighted Ella and Alexander, who connected their outfits.









His love story

Italy, the country where they spend the summer, has a prominent role in George and Amal’s love story as it was there that they became husband and wife in 2014 in a three-day marriage. Their wedding, which was shown exclusively by HOLA!, Was held at the luxurious Aman Canal Grande hotel in Venice, where they were accompanied by friends such as Matt Damon, Bill Murray, U2 singer, Bono, Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford ... For the interpreter of Open till dawn, Good night and good luck and Ocean’s elevenMeeting his wife changed his life as he acknowledged in GQ: “I didn’t know how incomplete my life was until I met Amal. And then everything changed. I thought, wow, there is actually a big empty space.” That interview also explained that, although in principle they had not talked about having children, the arrival of their twins is an “incredible” experience.

