Free Fire MAX vs Fortnite Which is the best battle royale?

The arrival of Free Fire MAX has begun to ignite the networks with the comments between Fortnite players and Free fireSome have begun to argue that Fortnite is destined for oblivion with the arrival of MAX but others argue that it will be Free Fire who is lost in the memory of mobile device players.

Let’s start with this “Lasted“Encounter between two great titles from a more technical and objective side, we will analyze which of the two could do the”best battle royale for mobiles ” of this year. The competition will not be easy, Free Fire MAX vs Fortnite For being the best battle royale it has great points against and for, and here we will tell you about them. Let’s start with the simplest point of these two.

Compatibility and portability:

Fortnite is a game that has great advantages in terms of portability, the game can be used on both a tablet and a cell phone, in addition, you can use a laptop and play perfectly without having to download emulators that take up more space than necessary to play.

Free Fire MAX will be compatible (like Fortnite) with cell phones and tablets, having great performance in either of the two, but here comes a problem. Free Fire MAX It can only be played on PC if you have an emulator which will take up more space than necessary.

Space and performance:

Fortnite is a battle royale that is usually something special in terms of the desired performance on cell phones. The game tends to adapt to both the minimum and maximum capabilities of the equipment, but each update (which is quite followed) usually affects the performance of the equipment, to the point of overheating some mid-range phones.









As for the space required to play Fortnite, players will have to have at least 50GB of space, although the game does not need too much storage at first, you will have to download the Epic Games Store if you want to get the game, this will take you to use at least 20 GB in total.

Free Fire MAX will follow in the footsteps of Free Fire, which will not need much space to be used on cell phones, of course, this does not exempt the game from having a bad performance. Let’s remember that since its launch, Free Fire was one of the games most criticized by the community thanks to its high rate of hackers and technical errors. This could be repeated in Free Fire MAX.

Point for Free Fire MAX.

Visual Quality:

Fortnite meets most of the requirements to be used in a wide variety of cell phones and tablets in the industry. Something to keep in mind is that Fortnite It allows you to switch between how many fps you want to use at game time, this is a great help, of course.

On the side of Free Fire MAX, the game will only be optimized to reach a maximum of 60 fps, in addition, the image quality will not exceed HD or 1080 x 720. This is certainly negative for Garena since, compared to Fortnite, the game will not be able to display movements fluids or images with “volume” in the game, that is, we will have cardboard graphics with a little more detail.

In conclusion and given several of the previous points: the best battle royale for mobile devices between Free Fire MAX and Fortnite is undoubtedly Fortnite. The Epic Games game will continue to dominate this sector until Garena plans to somehow optimize Free Fire MAX, I don’t know, maybe by asking Tencent for help the game could improve.