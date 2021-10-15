Fortnite x Free Guy: New Collaboration; challenges, skin missions and dance for free

A leaked collaboration Come in Fortnite Battle Royale and Free guy, the action-comedy film starring Ryan reynolds which opens in August 2021. Basically, we know that there will be a free gesture that we can obtain by completing the new challenges and missions from Free guy. Just below we tell you everything we know about this collaboration of the Season 7 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2:

Fortnite x Free Guy: Everything We Know; free rewards, missions and challenges and more

At around 1:10 p.m. CEST on Thursday, August 12, 2021, the pakchunk1009optional-WindowsClient.pak file was decrypted from the Fortnite Battle Royale file system. Inside it we find the following information: there is a gesture / dance called “Good Guy”, and the files relating to this gesture / dance are codenamed “Cashier”. In Spanish it means “cashier”. As well, the character Guy, played by Ryan Reynolds in the movie Free Guy, works as a bank teller.

Among the related files we also find the following challenges and missions, which would be activated on Friday, August 13, 2021, the date on which the film Free Guy opens in the United States:

Fortnite: Free Guy challenges and missions

Get hit by a moving vehicle (0/1)

Take Melee Damage (0/1)

Place coins on the map (0/3)

Talk to any NPC (0/3)

Reboot or revive teammates, or interact with campfires (0/1)

Use the Good Guy gesture near an opponent (0/1)

By completing five of these six missions, we would unlock the Good Guy gesture, which is necessary to complete the sixth and final mission. At 4:00 p.m. CEST on Thursday, August 12, 2021, Epic Games made this announcement official.









There will also be a Free Guy skin in Fortnite, that will arrive in the in-game store on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 02:00 CEST.

Free Guy is about the life of a bank teller (Ryan Reynolds) who gets all kinds of things like robberies and muggings … until finally discovers that he is an NPC within an online video game, and decide to make the game world better for everyone. Considering the premise of the movie, that there is a collaboration with Fortnite is quite logical.

Free Guy Official Poster

On 20th Century Studios’ official Twitter account, several Free Guy posters have been shared as if they were the covers of video games like DOOM, Animal Crossing, or the North American version of Mega Man.

