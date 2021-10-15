Fortnite: How to get the Loki skin?

Lhe rumors have been confirmed: the image of one of the Loading Screens obtained through the Fortnite Club It showed us, among other silhouettes, that of the Asgardian god of lies from before the seventh season of this second chapter of Fortnite began. Finally the official announcement has been made: Loki will come to the game only for the lucky few.

And by lucky, we mean LUCKY $. Only those who decide to pay for it will get it, but not through Fortnite store turkey, nor in the packages that are available in it; otherwise by subscribing to the Fortnite Club, also known as the Fortnite Crew.

How to subscribe to the Fortnite Club?

Always, on the last page of the Fortnite Store, you can find that one of the products is the subscription, which varies in price from one platform to another (Remember that in PlayStation taxes are paid that in the Epic Games Store not, for example), but it will be around $ 260 MXN.

At the time of subscribing, you will only have to enter the information of a credit or debit card to which the monthly charge will be made. As soon as your subscription is made and your payment is confirmed, you will be given The benefits of the Fortnite Crew:

Monthly skin

Pico, Backpack and other cosmetics of the same

Loading and additional screens

1000 V-Bucks

The Battle Pass in Progress

These are the benefits of the Fortnite Club.Epic games







What happens if I have the Battle Pass and contract the Fortnite Club?

If you have already paid for the Battle Pass and become part of the Fortnite Crew, then The V-Bucks you spent on the pass will be returned to you, which means you will receive 1950 V-Bucks. Note: some players have reported a delay in the refund of the V-Bucks. Also, if you hire the club, for example, on PlayStation but you also play on PC, V-Bucks will only be reflected in the account in which you sign up for the Fortnite Club (in this example, on PlayStation).

How often do I receive Club Fortnite benefits?

You will receive your first cosmetics immediately after hiring the Fortnite Club. Those of the following month you will receive on the first day of that month, however, You will only receive the 1000 V-Bucks of the Club when your next payment is confirmed, which will be the same day you hired, but the following month.

Whose for what? We explain. Let’s say you hire the club today, June 25. You will then receive all the benefits that we already told you corresponding to June (Meca Maestra Cariños), the 950 V-Bucks for the Battle Pass and the 1000 V-Bucks for the Club. When July 1 arrives, you will receive Loki and all his cosmetics, but you won’t receive the 1000 V-Bucks for that month from the club until July 25 (which is when the next charge will be made to your card).

Can I cancel my Club Fortnite subscription at any time?

Yes. At the moment you contract it, the first charge will be made to the card. AND you can cancel at any time of the month at no additional charge. Taking the example above, let’s say you cancel your Fortnite Club on July 2 (after receiving Loki). You will be able to keep the cosmetics and V-Bucks for June, but canceling will no longer receive the V-Bucks for July.