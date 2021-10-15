Fortnite generated over $ 9.2 billion between 2018 and 2019

The trial between Epic Games and Apple started this week and as a result, both companies have released confidential data as evidence in court. In the case of Epic Games, they have shared a document detailing the income generated by Fortnite between 2018 and 2019 and showing the forecasts for 2020.





According to the document, the video game Free-to-Play Fortnite generated $ 9.214 billion between 2018 and 2019. To put these numbers in context, Microsoft paid $ 7.5 billion to buy Zenimax Media, the company that owns Bethesda. The year with the highest income was 2018, with a total of 5,505 million dollars. In 2019 the figure fell to 3,709 million dollars.

In March 2019, the consulting company SuperData published that Fortnite had generated about 2.4 billion dollars in 2018 (not counting the version of the game for Android). With these data, Fortnite had become the video game that had generated the most money in a single year, a milestone that franchises such as Pokémon or Grand Theft Auto had not achieved. Now, these new data reaffirm and multiply the achievement of Fortnite.

Epic Games expected a decline in Fortnite’s revenue from 2020. The US company estimated that it would generate a minimum of $ 2,815 million with its main video game, a forecast that did not contemplate the coronavirus pandemic. From the study they expected that in 2020 the demand for cosmetic content would drop by 5%.









Another document published by Epic Games in the wake of the Apple lawsuit shows how Fortnite income is distributed on each platform. Between March 2018 and July 2020, 46.8% of the money generated by the game corresponded to the versions for PlayStation 4. Xbox One was the second platform with the most revenue, 27.5%.

On the other hand, the report published by Epic Games shows that Fortnite is currently the main source of income for the company. The document also details how much money the Unreal Engine graphics engine generated in 2018 and 2019: 124 and 97 million dollars respectively.

Fortnite is a video game Free-to-Play, this means that it is free to download, but offers micropayments. Players can spend real money on characters, weapon skins, pickaxes, backpacks, and all sorts of items. In addition, each season a Battle Pass with exclusive rewards is released that also costs real money. The Battle royale Epic Games has more than 350 million players around the world and many spend tens of dollars on a regular basis.

