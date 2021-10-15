Fortnite: all about Impostors LTM, the new game mode | 17.40 | Mexico | Spain | SPORTS-PLAY

Epic Games recently released update 17.40 from Fortnite And among other additions, players finally have the long-awaited Impostors LTM. Following the popularity of Among Us, many creative maps attempted to recreate the popular game.

Adapting the style of play Among us to history, Epic Games has created a new limited time mode with the update Fortnite 17.40v. Agent Jones is planning to take down the Imagined Order and needs help from within. However, a group of IO agents have decided to keep the bridge secure.

Fortnite Impostors LTM allows players to enjoy Jonesy’s battle against IO in a much more fun way. While we await the arrival of Season 8, Update 17.40 will allow users to play this exciting new minigame, either by teaming up with Agent Jones and taking down the IO as an Impostor or protecting him as an Agent.









FORTNITE | Impostors LTM Features

If the game mode is “Public”, The remaining spaces will be filled automatically. On the other hand, if it is “Private”, Only the group and the invited people can join. There is also an option “Just friends”In which friends or friends of friends can invite themselves.

The session is made up of a maximum of ten players: eight Agents who maintain The Bridge and two Impostors who try to overcome it.

The Impostors They are part of Agent Jones’ team. There will be two in the game, and they have a simple goal: sabotage the bridge and take down the IO. Imposters have to eliminate as many Agents as necessary while sabotaging the bridge with the tools at their disposal.

The Agents They have the objective of eliminating the impostors of Agent Jones or completing the tasks before the enemies eliminate them. Assignments include but are not limited to calibrating chests and flames, repairing the battle bus, and submitting storm reports.

Since voice chat is disabled, players will have to use the quick chat menu or gestures to communicate.

