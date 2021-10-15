Fornite: curiosities of your favorite skins

Fornite in one of the most popular online games on the planet. It’s about a videogame created by the American company Epic Games, in 2017. Its format falls within the so-called shooter, since it is a third-person shooter game. There are four game modes: Creative Mode, Save World, Battle Royale, and Master Party. Among the most played modes are save the world and Battle Royale. In the first, players cooperate with each other and must face zombies to survive. And the Battle Royale is a battle that takes place on an island, whose objective is to eliminate the opponents.

Anyone can play Fornite. There are parental control options to manage and restrict privacy, communication and control of playtime for the little ones. Rules also apply to the gaming community to ensure a safe and fun space for everyone.

Among the curiosities we find are the best Fornite skins. It is a diversity of costumes, weapons and strange and expensive objects, some very difficult to obtain.

For instance Ginger gunner It is inspired by the Christmas season, precisely in 2017. It refers to the characteristic gingerbread cookies of Christmas. Unfortunately it is no longer available in the virtual store.

One of the most expensive and coveted skins is Love Ranger. Some kind of stone winged man in pink pants who shoots arrows with a crossbow. He is linked to Cupid because of his style and because his first appearance was on Valentine’s Day 2018.

If you like zombies, Ghoul Trooper is for you. A girl in a zombie costume, with wound marks on her face and arms. She wears dark pants and a black sleeveless shirt that give her an attractive and comfortable look. The outfit is completed with some accessories such as a bracelet, necklace, dark glasses, and black gloves.

Another of the players’ favorite outfits is the Sandstorm skin, a striking Persian warrior. This skim has three different versions of the character, one with a bare face, another with a hood and the last one whose face is completely covered, giving it a cloak of mystery.









One of the rarest skins is Brite gunner, with a style mixed between futuristic and retro, with bright colors and a sweet bear with two machine guns. This skin is highly coveted among players, therefore it is not always available in the store. It is a matter of entering daily to take advantage of the opportunity to acquire it when it presents itself.

The Crackshot (Nutcracker), also inspired by the Christmas season, but with a dark face. It is one of the most expensive skins and coveted by Fornite gamers.

Finally we will refer to Bunny Brawler. This bunny is an epic type skin and despite her cute appearance she is not at all. Her white suit with plush slippers make her look sweet and delicate, however if you are not careful she will throw grenades shaped like Easter eggs at you.

Several factors lead to the success of the Fornite. Among them we can mention that it is a simple, dynamic, very intense game. In addition to being able to play from different platforms (one player from a console and another from his computer) his games are fast and with continuous confrontations.

Another component of its success are the skins that we mentioned above. The diversity of appearances, themed outfits, weapons and accessories add a plus to this spectacular online game.

(IS)