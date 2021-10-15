First images of Elizabeth Olsen in the Love & Death series – Spoiler Time

Love & Death is the name of this new project, of which the streaming service has revealed the first two images of the actress from WandaVision , now giving life to Candy montgomery , known as ‘The ax killer’ , who gave him 41 ax blows to her best friend, Betty gore , on a night of Friday the 13th .

After his first nomination to the Emmy , in the ceremony this year, where by the way he lost against Kate winslet , could it be that Elizabeth olsen have a better chance of earning the prized statuette now that you work hand in hand with HBO Max in a new limited series.

The series is based on a real life story, set at the end of the decade of the 70, when Candy began to have a relationship with the husband (Jesse plemons) of her friend Betty (Lily rabe), which ended some time later. But her friend found out about what happened in the past, and one night when her husband was away, she called Candy to tell him that he knew the truth. Candy came to the house of Betty, and enraged attacked her friend to death.

Although she cleared the trail of her presence in the house of the Goore, the police found a fingerprint of Candy, for which she was arrested to be tried for the murder of Betty. But justice released her after a process where it was determined that her actions had been in self-defense.

The rest of the cast is made up of Patrick Fugit, Keir gilchrist, Elizabeth marvel, Tom pelphrey and Krysten Ritter. David E. Kelley is the series creator and executive producer along with Nicole Kidman.









Production is under development in Texas, for its premiere at some point in the 2022.