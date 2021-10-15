Does Naruto come to Fornite? It would soon arrive at the popular Epic Games video game









Naruto UzumakiBe behind Goku and Luffy, one of the most beloved and well-known characters in the anime world. The manga, written and illustrated by Masashi Kisimoto, was published in 1999 in Shonen Jump magazine by the publisher specializing in manga Shueisha. Thanks to the sales phenomenon that it turned out to be, producer Pierrot brought it to anime in 2002. What follows is a well-known story.

What is not known history is wanting to bring anime figures to video games, in this case to Fortnite. Naruto is one of the most popular to enter this battle royal of shooting and construction. The rumor of this entry came from the popular social network Reddit where they say that Epic games has obtained the rights to the seventh Hokage.







The popular video game that is about to premiere its eighth season needs to include new and special characters to obtain new income from players. Although, there is still nothing concrete with this, the fans of the series and the game hope that this will come true.

Chapters and full seasons of the popular series can be found on the Crunchyroll platform. On the other hand, on Netflix you can find the series up to chapter 112 of Naruto Shippuden.