Documenting Britney Spears: The Rise, Fall, and Rebirth of the Pop Star

VALENCIA. It was a musical phenomenon. And, although it may not seem like it, the control of each of her movements was tighter than that of a high-performance athlete. Duly stereotyped on stage, exploited for more than twenty years and mistreated by the press, Britney Spears reinvents herself this year 2021. Just before the pandemic, taking advantage of a slump in her father’s health, she decided to stop working. And on September 29, she finished off the counteroffensive by getting a judge to annul the guardianship imposed on her during the last 13 years. You no longer have to ask your parent for permission to drive around town with your car, have your own mobile or marry the person you want. He has done it this year, just as he is about to turn 40.

From a very young age, the American singer was a gold mine for the family economy. Musical experts classify her as the first woman, rather adolescent, to sweep the boy bands of the best-selling album rankings in the late 90s and early 2000s. She opened the way for other female soloists, up to now overshadowed by them, although in a contradictory way, she did so by allowing herself to be objectified as a sexualized schoolgirl, much to the irritation of the most reactionary mothers in America – who thought that girls like her could lead to their downfall. children as “healthy” as his. Pop star she had to endure for five years being asked in each interview about things as fundamental to her musical career as her tits or her virginity. And he fell back into the clutches of the rampant misogynistic narrative during his darkest stage, when he divorced, lost custody of his two children, and did things as dangerous to national security as shave his head. You already know the keys to the misogynistic story in the case of Rocío Carrasco: What if a bad mother, what if a bad woman, what if a madwoman -in front of them, always blessed- … Pécora, viper, to the stake!

What we did not know is that in addition She lived locked up in a castle, like Juana la Loca in Tordesillas, punished by her own father. The also queen of playback She spent her days being audited by this gentleman who did not know how to do the “o” with a joint, or even give due affection to his daughter, but who billed for it $ 16,000 a week and 1.5% of his income. Meanwhile, “the girl”, who worked like a donkey, danced like a beast and went from singing -thanks to the prerecorded voice and auto-tune-, received half the salary a week as her father, at the same time that this prevented him from disposing of his more than 60 million dollars of assets.

21st century slave

Last February The New York Times produced for FX and Hulu the first documentary that opened the box of thunder: Framing Britney Spears. In Spain, we were able to see it a few weeks later on Movistar +. At present, this audiovisual work has just been broadcast by Basque Autonomous Television, ETB.









Framing Britney Spears He discovered to the public opinion the abuse of power that he suffered while being under the tutelage of his father all this time. The progenitor, now a villain, Jamie Spears, decided on all aspects of his personal life and professional career. He increased the artist’s work rate to exhaustion, while paying doctors and psychiatrists to diagnose her with dementia rather than stress-related distress. They prescribed lithium, which, according to her own statements, made her dizzy as if she were drunk. And finally, an IUD was placed so that she would not get pregnant more times. All against their will. The interpreter could not even have her own credit card. His friends were also audited, to be duly removed from their circle in the event that they posed a threat to the patriarch’s industrial objectives.

It was then that the fan movement arose, #FreeBritney, who defends from social networks her liberation as a slave of the music industry of the XXI century. Tens of thousands of followers pursue this same goal, aware that this second story about his career, clearly influenced by the movement #MeToo, accompanies the singer during this period of struggle and rebirth.

After the success of Framing Britney Spears, The New York Times produced, again for FX and Hulu, what is the second part of the unofficial story: Controlling Britney Spears, which was released on September 24, four days before the Netflix documentary was released. This second documentary in the saga, for now without a window in Spain, and much more forceful and complete than the Netflix version, gives new clues about the extent to which control reached the pop star. For example, one of his testimonies claims to have a copy of all voice, video and text messages from the singer’s mobile phone that he personally forwarded to his father and his artistic agent. I mean, again, Against her will, Britney Spears was spied on and controlled even in the most intimate. This latest testimony promises new episodes, since Britney’s current lawyer is currently investigating the matter, ready to sue Jamie Spears, with the aim of taking him to jail if he has enough evidence to prove it. For now, the patriarch has agreed to renounce guardianship without question. For next year, surely, there will be enough material to make the third documentary about the artist with the title of Revenging Britney Spears (Avenging BS).

Britney vs Spears

The third documentary work on the case comes from the audiovisual fast food factory: Netflix. If they have already seen Framing BS, on Britney vs Spears they will not find anything new. In addition, it is much worse counted. But if this is the only documentary they can access, it helps to get an idea of ​​the magnitude of the events.

“I work for the people who live with me,” Britney Spears testified before the judge last month. And he is right. Contradictory as it may seem, in that trial, all the lawyers, both his and his father’s, received their fees thanks to their work on stage. But this time, the money-making machine has finally come out of its prison and has said enough. It’s over. End. Goodbye very good.