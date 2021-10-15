Disney gets mad at sexual jokes

Actors Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt got calls from Disney when they made too many sexual jokes promoting Jungle Cruise.

Disney he often tries to maintain the image of a family business and often asks his stars to behave when promoting his films. That’s why they got very nervous when Dwayne johnson and Emily blunt they made bawdy jokes. It must be remembered that they even fired the director James Gunn from Marvel Studios for tacky old tweets, although they later rectified and will now Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.









The great chemistry they transmitted Dwayne johnson and Emily blunt on screen is because the two actors worked so well together in Jungle cruise. That friendship could also be verified when they promoted the movie of Disney since in all the interviews they were very comfortable and made a lot of jokes. But on one occasion, they both asked what they would take to the jungle. Dwayne johnson suggested that Emily blunt I should be wearing Vagisil. She then responded in kind, suggesting that her co-star should wear anal beads.

Calls from Disney they arrived shortly after. This is how the actress tells it Emily blunt:

“I can’t tell you how quickly we get those calls, they told me: We really love your chemistry and what you’re doing, but… Can we back up a little on the anal beads?”

Will there be a sequel?

What Jungle cruise It was a tremendous success since it raised more than 212 million dollars in the middle of the pandemic, and that is why Disney is already preparing the sequel where they will repeat Dwayne johnson and Emily blunt as Captain Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton respectively. The new adventure will be written by Michael Green, while Jaume Collet-Serra will return to direct. The film’s production team of John Davis, John Fox, Beau Flynn, Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia will also support the new project, with Scott Sheldon serving as executive producer.

Here we leave you the trailer of Jungle cruise from Disney:

This film can be seen on its streaming platform on November 12, 2021.