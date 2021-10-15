Chris Pratt: “It is increasingly difficult for Hollywood to bet on something new”

Los Angeles (USA) – Chris Pratt has stopped fighting dinosaurs from “Jurassic World” and fighting alongside Marvel superheroes to fight aliens in “The Tomorrow War”, a blockbuster that caught the actor’s attention because it was a completely original story.

“Sometimes people write to me on social media and say, ‘why does everything have to be a sequel or based on a comic, why can’t we have something original.’ And this film is not based on a toy brand or something like that, it is completely new, “explained Pratt in an interview with Efe.

In “The Tomorrow War,” which premieres on Amazon this Friday, Pratt plays a high school teacher named Dan who enlists in the Army to travel to the future to the year 2051, when Earth is being invaded by a group of aliens who the population cannot eradicate.

Dan will meet with his father James (JK Simmons) and a military scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) with the goal of rewriting the fate of humanity.

The film, which combines the war genre with science fiction, was one of the great bets of Paramount Studios. Although, after several delays due to the pandemic, they sold the rights to Amazon for an estimated amount of 200 million dollars, numbers that currently only handle sagas such as Fast & Furious or Star Wars.

“It’s a big budget movie,” said Pratt. Original films are usually made on a lower budget because building an audience takes time and studios are not comfortable with those magnitudes. “

The actor knows well how Hollywood works in recent years: He is one of the main faces of two of the most profitable franchises in cinema, Universal’s Jurassic World and Disney’s Marvel.

“The studies work with an algorithm that determines what will be the best return on investment and that is based on the scope. You can make a film based on a well-known brand, which you already automatically have an audience, ”he reasoned.

Therefore, he decided that the best opportunity to debut as a producer (as well as the lead) was to present something new to the public.









“It is a visual spectacle with a lot of heart”

The novelty was not the only thing that convinced Pratt to join a film that he describes as a “visual spectacle” with a lot of “heart and humor.”

Pratt, who already demonstrated his talent for humor in “Parks and Recreation”, has surrounded himself with a cast seasoned in comedy such as Sam Richardson (“Veep”), Mary Lynn Rajskub (“Mr Show’s”) and Mike Mitchell (“The Birthay Boys’).

The actor also incorporated elements that would make the script written by Zach Dean closer, such as the protagonist’s relationship with his father and daughter, the main reason why he embarks on the mission.

And to the comic and dramatic aspects the action is added.

Pratt and the director of “The Tomorrow War”, Chris McKay (“The Lego Batman Movie”) rejected the use of chroma and decided to shoot in real locations such as oil rigs or glaciers in Iceland, where they installed a crane to record scenes of struggle.

“We are proud of the result and we want people to see it,” said the actor.

«I have been advancing little by little with a career of 20 years»

After the premiere of this commitment to science fiction, Pratt is preparing for 2022 in which he will return to the multi-million dollar sagas with “Jurassic World: Dominition” and “Thor: Love and Thunder”, although he is determined to continue adding projects in his producer facet.

“I have had the advantage of gradually advancing with a 20-year career and in doing so I have seen many people reach the top and how it affected them, positively and negatively,” he explained.

“That’s why I decided that when I had a high position, I would not let anyone have a bad attitude. Because garbage falls down the hill, if the one upstairs is an idiot he makes everyone treat each other like that. And it is very unpleasant to be 5 or 6 months in a production where everyone has a miserable attitude, “he concluded. (ag)