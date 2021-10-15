Friday, October 15, 2021
Cardi B did not “cheat” the court with her trip to Paris, according to a judge

By Sonia Gupta
Cardi B did not “cheat” a court by traveling to Paris for Fashion Week earlier this month in the middle of a trial, a judge has ruled.

The rapper was sued late last year by Kevin Brophy Jr, who alleged that Cardi used her distinctive back tattoo on the cover of her 2016 debut mixtape ‘Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1’ without her permission.

Ahead of her scheduled trial in September, Cardi made a statement to a court saying she needed to avoid risky travel and as a result got her trial (which would require her to travel to Southern California) postponed to February 2022.

She was then criticized for subsequently traveling to Paris in early October for Fashion Week. Cardi defended that decision, arguing that the “important” and “short” job opportunity in Paris was not comparable to the nearly month-long stay in California that the trial would require.




As Rolling Stone reports, US District Judge Cormac Carney has now ruled in Cardi’s favor on adjournment of the trial, because he did not say anything “misleading” in his reasoning for requesting the delay.

In a statement, Carney said he agreed with the rapper that “traveling to Paris Fashion Week was different than traveling for this trial.”

“While she was able to leave her newborn baby in New York in the care of her mother and a baby nurse for the short trip to Paris, she could not make such arrangements for the long journey required to prepare for and attend the trial in this case. “he added.

Rolling Stone also noted that Brophy and Cardi will meet in a settlement conference on Dec. 1 in an attempt to prevent the lawsuit from going to trial.

Cardi B has not responded to claims in Brophy’s lawsuit.


Sonia Gupta
