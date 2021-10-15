by Julia Roberts in Paris at the departure of Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zahara

Celebrities continue to enjoy sunny days in the United States and Europe, where for a while they recovered the usual rhythm, after the impasse that generated the pandemic. In these last days, the paparazzi caught Julia Roberts while she was filming a commercial in front of the Seine in Paris and they also discovered Diane Kruger and Ray Nicholson, the protagonists of the triller Out of the Blue, in the middle of filming.
But it’s not all work: Katie Holmes, for example, was caught walking one of her pets in the middle of Manhattan; while Angelina Jolie was spotted while shopping with one of her daughters. What’s more Kit harington went out to dinner with an actor friend and Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr they tasted rich Italian dishes with their wives.
Take care of Covid-19! Of course, the exBeatles take care of the coronavirus and both could be seen wearing chinstraps before and after the special meeting they had.
