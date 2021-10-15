Ariana Grande says “The Voice” sent her to therapy

Ariana Grande cried in the last episode of The Voice and now admitted that she spoke to her therapist about being a coach at the show.

The “Positions” star singer was forced to choose which of her team members to send home between Katie Rae versus Bella DeNapoli.

While making this decision, Grande said, “My God, I hate this so much. I literally had to talk to my therapist about this. “

I continue to speak as I make the decision: “I don’t want to get too emotional, but I adore you both very much. They are both consistently phenomenal and there is nothing that ever needs to be corrected. Every time we hit it, it came out incredibly perfect. “

In the end Grande chose to save Rae.









Before DeNapoli left the stage, Grande pressed the button and chose to save her so she could also return for next week’s episode.

This week’s episode also featured Camila Cabello’s debut as an advisor to the coach, John Legend. The “Havana” singer assisted singers Samuel Harness and KJ Clarkson.

They both sang Cabello’s collaboration with boyfriend Shawn Mendes, “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Airing in its 21st season, this is Grande’s first year as coach on The Voice.

its coach Partner Blake Shelton has appeared in every season of the show, while both Legend and Kelly Clarkson have appeared in the singing contest for a few seasons.