Anniversary: ​​Bailee Madison turns 21; This is how the girl from “A lying wife” looks now

Since he started his career, Bailee Madison became one of the young promises of acting in Hollywood. His career in front of the cameras began when he only had two weeks old, as it appeared in an advertisement for Office Depot. From that moment, in addition to appearing in other commercial For companies like Walt Disney and Sea World, Bailee decided to focus on the arts histrionic.

At the age of seven, the little actress made her film debut “Lonely hearts“Released in 2006. Later, he was part of the Disney family in the movie”Bridge to Terabithia“, a story based on the children’s book that hit the big screen with Josh Hutcherson as the protagonist. Two years later, he appeared in the movie “Brothers“And, although he participated in other productions, one of his most outstanding performances occurred in 2011.

Bailee appeared in a shop at two weeks old. Photo: Twitter @AlaynaBakerr

A fake wife

The movie originally called “Just go with it“starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston premiered in 2011, becoming one of the Favorite romantic comedies Until now. In addition to starring celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, Brooklyn Decker, and Dave Matthews, it also revealed two youthful talents, Bailee Madison and Griffin Gluck, who played the little sons of Jennifer Aniston.









In this film, Bailee brought to life Maggie, a girl who longs to be an actress and who can see her dream come true when her mother’s boss proposes that she pretend to be his daughter. Blackmailing him until she gets him to pay her what she wants, Maggie agrees. The situation escalates to such a degree that it ends up changing her life by full. Produced by Happy madison, the film filmed in Los Angeles and on the Hawaiian islands of Maui and Kauai collection 214 million 945 thousand 951 dollars during its premiere.

“A Lying Wife” premiered in 2011. Photo: Twitter @ Mothermayhem31

What’s Bailee Madison doing now?

After appearing in other productions, this year it was announced that Bailee Madison would become the lead in “Pretty little liars (Little Liars) “, a new series produced by HBO that will take up some aspects of the already known story. In this new production, based on the books of Sara Shepard, will focus on the story of a group of teenagers who must face an unknown assailant who will haunt until paying for all crimes that they committed.