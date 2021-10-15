Andrew Garfield Says Meeting His Ex Emma Stone Was “The Most Beautiful” About Spiderman | TV and Show

Rumors that Andrew Garfield It will be part of the new Spiderman film: No way Home, starring Tom Holland, they have everyone waiting for a confirmation from the production, despite the fact that the same actor has denied it and said that they are only speculations.

Garfield made two versions of ‘Spider-Man’, titled The amazing spiderman in 2012 and then the second part in 2014, where he shared the screen with Emma Stone, who played Peter Parker’s partner, Gwen Stacy.

And it is just after this movie that the actor couple began dating in real life, having a four-year relationship. “It was beautiful. I got to meet Emma Stone and work with her and Sally Field, ”the 38-year-old actor said in an interview with Variety.

On the relationship he currently has with Stone, Garfield said that “we care a lot for each other, and that is a fact, that is unconditional. There is so much love between us and so much respect. It has also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. ”

Will he be Spiderman again?

The first Spiderman we saw on the big screen was actor Tobey Maguire. From 2002 to 2007 he delighted the fans. Then, it was Garfield’s turn, to make way for the current ‘Spider-Man’ played by Tom Holland, whose first appearance dates back to the film. Captain America: Civil War, being part of the Avengers.









So then the rumor that these three characters will join in the next installment, grows even more. However, Andrew Garfield himself told Variety that “I understand why people are going crazy about it because I’m a fan too. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments from (comics) and say, ‘Oh my gosh, how cool would it be if they did that?’

“But it is important for me to say publicly that I am not involved in this. But I know that I am not going to be able to say anything that really convinces people, since I really don’t know what is happening. It doesn’t matter what I say. Either it’s going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be very exciting, ”added the actor.

Garfield is currently gearing up for his next starring role in the musical drama film. Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!, where she will share the screen with Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Judith Light and Bradley Whitford. The premiere will be in November through the Netflix platform.