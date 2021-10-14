Yanet García in video gives a flirty preview to her OnlyFans | Instagram

The beautiful ex weather girl Yanet García managed to once again make her millions of admirers fall in love with a heart-stopping video that she shared yesterday afternoon on various social networks, which is just a preview of her content within the platform of OnlyFans.

Again, the pretty conductive On television, Yanet García became a topic of conversation on social networks after sharing a video in which he made it clear that he has one of the best bodies in the entertainment industry.

As you can see, during this year 2021, the beautiful fitness girl He has stolen spotlight in the entertainment world after his romantic break with former professional soccer player, Lewis Howes, with whom he had been in a relationship for a couple of years, was confirmed.









And if that was not enough, a couple of weeks ago the ex-boyfriend of the famous model confirmed his engagement with the renowned actress, Martha Higareda.

According to various media, the couple between Yanet García and Lewis Howes came to an end because of OnlyFans, since the model decided to venture into social networks with quite heated content.

However, neither of them have confirmed the transcendence, since, apparently, they preferred to keep the true reasons for their breakup something quite personal.

After the outstanding participation in the Hoy program, Yanet has stayed quite far from the entertainment world, since she has only collaborated in several special programs such as Independence Day or New Year’s Eve.

However, she has managed to establish herself as one of the celebrities with the largest number of followers on the famous Instagram social network, since she currently has more than 14 million followers.

In fact, it was precisely on this digital platform where the most famous weather girl in Mexico raised the temperature after sharing a flirty video.

In the video we see the ex-host of the Hoy program model a set of l3nc3ria in white and 3ncaj3 with which she showed herself to the fullest and undoubtedly managed to raise the temperature on the part of her admirers.

As expected, the publication gave a lot to talk about, reaching, so far, more than 94 thousand likes with just a few hours of being published and endless comments, which highlight how well the renowned presenter of TV.