Willow Smith shows her more rebellious side shaved and with a rocker look – New Woman

Willow Smith, daughter of Will and Jada Smith He surprised the public by showing his most rocker look so far. The teenager held her concert in Philadelphia which she attended wearing a mini skirt, tennis and wore his shaved head. His new look earned thousands of comments from his fans who applauded him for maintaining his own style and not following trends.

Willow Smith revives the punk aesthetic with her new look

Willow Smith, daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, shared photos of his concert through social networks. In them he showed his new look, which consists of a shaved head and rock outfits.

The singer wore a black and red plaid mini skirt, a stud belt, black stockings, tennis shoes, and a black T-shirt. Willow played guitar, drums and showed off her vocal talents on stage.

The times Willow Smith broke gender stereotypes

willow

What stood out the most was that Willow now wears her head shaved. However, this is not due to an act of rebellion on the part of the young woman, but to a gesture of solidarity towards her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Willow Smith







A few months ago, Willow shared a photo on social networks with her mother and surprised her followers, since in the image she showed how Jada looked after having shaved. Photography helped more people struggling with alopecia break the stigma around hair loss, and thousands thanked him for speaking out about his case.

Through her Instagram account, the daughter of Will Smith revealed that her mother had decided to say goodbye to her hair, a decision she made after she spoke openly a few years ago that she suffered from alopecia.

Through her Instagram account, Will Smith’s daughter revealed that her mother had decided to say goodbye to her hair.

In 2018 during the transmission of his program Red Table Talk on Facebook, the actress finally He talked about the rumors of the reason why he was wearing scarves and bandanas on his head. Since for several months many thought that it was his foray into a new religion.

Jada Said it wasn’t a difficult thing to talk about and revealed that he suffered from hair loss. The first time she noticed him was one day when she was taking a bath and she noticed that she was holding a large bundle of hair in her hands. At that moment he was afraid of losing his hair.

The dancer said that despite having seen several doctors and undergoing various tests, no one knew why she was losing her hair, but some people had told her it could be due to stress.

The dancer said that despite having seen several doctors and undergoing various tests, no one knew why she was losing her hair.

So she decided to cut her hair and keep it very short from then on, plus she underwent steroid injections, which she said helped but didn’t completely cure her alopecia. Jada said she was willing to try various things to find a cure.

He decided to cut his hair and keep it very short from then on.

Willow Smith supports her mother in her fight against alopecia

Now in the new photograph published by Willow we can see that the actress decided to cut her hair completely and show it without scarves or wigs.

Willow showed her support for her mother with a sweet message:

Now in the new photograph published by Willow we can see that the actress decided to cut her hair completely.

The singer’s followers expressed their admiration for Jada’s courage in speaking out about alopecia and now showing herself hairless and confident.

The singer’s followers expressed their admiration for Jada’s courage when speaking about alopecia.

Jada has said that even though it is difficult to accept that she is losing her hair, she is grateful for various things in her life and that has made the process easier for her.