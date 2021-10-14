What to watch on TV today? Thursday October 14, 2021 | TV

12.55 / Sundance

‘Traffic’

USA, 2000 (147 minutes). Director: Steven Soderbergh. Performers: Michael Douglas, Benicio del Toro, Don Cheadle, Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Several parallel plots, narrated with an electric pulse by Steven Soderberg, coexist in Traffic. Among them, stands out the one starring Benicio del Toro as a Mexican policeman with a rigid code of honor that moves between bribes, confidences and personal regrets. A convulsive mosaic of images that culminates in a lyrical final sequence, amid the bitter aftertaste of a sordid and suffocating story.

17.25 / The 1

Elena Ballesteros joins ‘Servir y Protecte’

Actress Elena Ballesteros joins the cast of the series Servir y Proteccion this afternoon to play Carol, the wife of Chief Inspector Félix Duran. The two met when Durán was still a homicide inspector investigating the murder of a widowed father. Carlo was the one who took care of their children, who were left orphans.

18.05 / Hollywood

‘Air America’

USA, 1990 (107 minutes). Director: Roger Spottiswoode. Performers: Mel Gibson, Robert Downey Jr., Nancy Travis.

A veteran pilot and another geek go wild as they fly over Vietnam with the help of the CIA. But it is nothing serious, because even if they suffer dangers they always have a smile at hand. A comedy without pretense that is sustained by the acting self-confidence of its interpreters and to which the author of works as firm as Under fire brings narrative pulse to its staging.

19.55 / The 2

‘Attention, works!’ receives a visit from Antonio Najarro

The dancer and choreographer Antonio Najarro will sit on the red armchair of the space Attention, works! to talk with Cayetana Guillén Cuervo. . Together with Cayetana Guillén Cuervo. Najarro will talk about his time at the National Ballet of Spain, which he joined as a dancer in 1997 and directed from 2011 to 2109, as well as about his role as a businessman and director of his own dance company. The program will also get closer to the figure of Antonio Ruiz Soler, Antonio el Bailarín, one of the dancers and choreographers who have most marked the evolution of Spanish dance in the 20th century. In addition, among other contents, you will visit the exhibition that the Thyssen Bornemisza museum in Madrid dedicates to the surrealist genius René Magritte, which brings together a total of 95 paintings by this brilliant surrealist painter.

21.25 / The Sixth

Ferreras interviews Pedro Sánchez

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will be interviewed live by Antonio García Ferreras. The head of the Executive will respond to different current political issues, such as the electricity bill, the price of housing, the situation of the king emeritus, the offer to the PP for the renewal of constitutional bodies, the situation on the Canary Island of La Palma or its assessment of the boos on the Day of the National Holiday.

22.00 / TCM

‘That dark object of desire’

Spain-France, 1977 (100 minutes). Director: Luis Buñuel. Interpreters: Fernando Rey, Ángela Molina, Carole Bouquet.

Luis Buñuel’s last and masterful film launches a wave of corrosive humor from the screen to satirize, once again, bourgeois conventions. Only Buñuel could devote himself to the task of turning women’s lingerie into an indestructible chastity belt, or dare to have two actresses embody the same character, both as a sign of creative freedom and to break the hold of a viewer faced with a movie that makes of duality its narrative flag.









22.00 / Movistar Classics

‘Sabrina’

USA, 1954 (100 minutes.). Director: Billy Wilder. Performers: Humphrey Bogart, Audrey Hepburn, William Holden.

A combination of comedy and romanticism that plays with some studied gags and with the charisma of an unrepeatable interpretive trio. Billy Wilder portrays a love triangle in which the wealthy brothers Bogart and Holden compete for the love of Audrey Hepburn. Sabrina provides a lesson in delicate, subtle and attentive staging, ironizes the class struggle and satirizes the war of the sexes.

22.00 / The 2

New season of ‘How we laugh’

Since its inception, in December 2012, the space How we laugh Dive into the RTVE Documentary Fund to recover the best moments of humor. Tonight a new season opens, and it does so with an installment in which it will remember the most hilarious comic couples. They will not miss the appointment Tuesday and Thirteen, Tip and Coll, Cruz y Raya, The Calatrava brothers, Rosa María Sardá with her inseparable Honorato or the Morancos.

22.45 / Antenna 3

New adventures for Paco and his men

The Serie Paco’s men, which has returned after its success between 2005 and 2010, delivers a new episode tonight. This chapter tells how Paco and Dolores’ team faces a fundamental mission to maintain the integrity of Spain: to obtain a 17th century watercolor, under which is hidden a document signed by Felipe IV that grants independence to Catalonia.

23.00 / The 1

In-depth interviews with Carlos del Amor

A conversation between friends. This is the intention of The math of the mirror the new program of La 2 directed and presented by Carlos del Amor, who wants to recover the genre of the interview in depth. For ten weeks, as many guests will talk with Carlos del Amor to get closer to a personal and professional portrait. The first guest, tonight, will be the actress Candela Peña. After her will arrive, among others, the athlete Teresa Perales, the singer Dani Martín or the journalist José María García.

0.05 / Movistar Classics

‘The dead had a price’

Per qualche dollaro in più. Italy-Spain-Germany, 1965 (130 minutes). Director: Sergio Leone. Performers: Clint Eastwood, Lee van Cleef, Gian Maria Volonté.

The second of the films that make up Sergio Leone’s trilogy came to signify the death of the genre, providing explicit violence and television modes in the staging. The filmmaker, in fact, was trying to renew the path traveled by the classics of the West with a new way of looking at the characters, such as the emblematic bounty hunter of this work. Although the film has aged considerably, there are still the undoubted magnetism of Clint Eastwood and the immense status as an actor of Gian Maria Volonté.

0.45 / COSMO

‘Rushmore Academy’

USA, 1998 (90 minutes). Director: Wes Anderson. Performers: Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Olivia Williams, Brian Cox.

An intelligent and effective comedy that pits a teenage boy who studies in a select boarding school and a resentful mature tycoon. They are both in love with a teacher at the center. Thus, Wes Anderson creates a fun and stimulating story that successfully combines acidity and naivety, cruelty and optimism, in a film that is a rarity in the adolescent scene of American cinema.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.