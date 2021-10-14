United in Stormwind will arrive on August 3

This August, Hearthstone players will witness the power and glory of the Alliance in United in Stormwind, the next expansion of Blizzard’s hit digital card game with more than 130 million users worldwide.

Within the mighty walls of Stormwind, players will find the heart of the Alliance, plus 135 new cards inspired by the rites of passage shared by the heroes who are about to arrive in this glittering city.

United in Stormwind introduces quest chain cards, offering a glimpse into the formative stories of new mercenary characters introduced in the Year of the Gryphon. Players will start the game with the Chain card in hand, and are rewarded with powerful in-game effects each time they complete one of the challenges presented to them. By the time they finish the third phase of each quest chain, the mercenary joins them as a powerful legendary minion.

To become part of the buzz and commerce of Stormwind, players can add cards with the Tradable keyword to their decks. Tradable cards offer powerful situational effects, with the flexibility that they can be exchanged for another card from the player’s deck in exchange for a mana crystal.









World of Warcraft trading skills come to Hearthstone in the form of profession tools, which are placed in the weapon slot and unlock unique abilities, such as the Paladin’s Jeweler’s Tools, which increase the stats of minions in the player’s hand. every time a friendly minion loses a Divine Shield.

Finally, players will be able to prepare saddles with the mount cards, which come into play as a benefit to a minion; once it falls defeated, summons his faithful steed.

Says J. Allen Brack, President of Blizzard Entertainment: “United in Stormwind captures the magic of many of the memorable moments players experience when leveling up a World of Warcraft® character.” “This iconic setting is the perfect place to follow the stories we’ve been telling during the Year of the Griffin, and we think players will have a blast with the new mechanics it has inspired.”

The United in Stormwind Mega Pack is available for pre-purchase starting today for € 79.99 and includes:

80 United in Stormwind card packs, plus 5 gold card packs (meaning all of their cards are gold);

Two Random Golden Legendary Cards from United in Stormwind;

Alternative heroine Lady Katrana Prestor;

The back of the card «Lady Katrana Prestor»

Perks for Hearthstone Battlegrounds that last until the next expansion, and

alternate innkeeper Ve’nari for Hearthstone Battlegrounds †.

The United in Stormwind pack is also available for € 49.99, which includes 60 booster packs, two random legendary cards and the “Lady Katrana Prestor” card back.

Hearthstone Battlegrounds fans will be delighted to learn that this popular game mode will also receive a major update, with the biggest restructuring to the minion repertoire since launch!