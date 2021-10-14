Total tenderness: the daughters of Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling make a change of look to their mother (PHOTO)

Eva Mendes and Ryan gosling They try to lead their lives in the most private way possible. However, there are some things that for the actress are inevitable to share with her fans.

The actors, parents of Emerald 4 years and Loved 2-year-olds keep their girls’ faces private, however, Eva mendes has left a clue that reveals that the little ones are quite naughty. And the actress shared through her Instagram account how she looked after her daughters played makeup on her.

Related news

“My daughters did this to me. Again. From head to toe. I guess, when in doubt, it’s their canvas,” she wrote. Mendes referring to the makeup that his daughters had done.

Eva Mendes Source: Instagram @evamendes.

The actress has expressed on several occasions that she is fully dedicating herself to raising her daughters. A couple of months ago, a user of Instagram He pointed out against the actress saying that he had moved away from the networks because he had surely done some surgical work and that he did not want to show himself. However, far from being silent, Mendes replied: “Personally, I can’t juggle family and social media. So big surprise, I choose family“.









Eva Mendes Source: Instagram @evamendes.

What’s more, the actress She opened up earlier this year about limiting cell phone use by revealing that one of her daughters said she was “talking too much on the phone“Through his Twitter account he expressed:” I realized that she was taking it personally. And she is a girl, of course she would take it personally. They take things personally unless that we do our best to make it clear to them that it’s not personal. So we had a good chat, I apologized and promised I would be mindful. I realized that just because I’m always home with them doesn’t mean I’m always around “.