Tom Cruise surprises with his physical change »Oronoticias

With information from Hola

Tom cruise He has once again demonstrated his great love of sport. If already a few months ago we saw him in the final of the Eurocup, which was held in London, the city in which he recorded the last film of Mission Impossible, this Saturday he went to a baseball game in Los Angeles in the best of companies, that of his son Connor, whom she adopted during her marriage to Nicole Kidman.

The protagonist of Top Gun, The Mummy or Eyes Wide Shut has become the center of attention for his surprising physical change. The controversy is served and, while some of his followers bet because After finishing filming, he has gained some kilos, others suggest that the 59-year-old actor has had some aesthetic retouching.









Although this time the Hollywood star has not commented on the matter, the truth is that It is not the first time that there has been speculation about aesthetic retouching to which it could have been subjected. Although it must be taken into account that Tom Cruise himself has denied on more than one occasion that he has resorted to cosmetic surgery to improve his appearance, in fact in 2012 he stated during an interview that with Playboy magazine that “Would never undergo touch-ups”.

