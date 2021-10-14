Today Tamaulipas – Tijuana Shows Being a Tijuana stunt double for Nicols Cage in Hollywood

? Being the double risk of any actor who has been awarded the Oscar is the maximum aspiration to which one can reach in front of the camera ??, said Damián Vázquez, who also participates in the action film

Author: AIMX

Tijuana, BC., (Information Agency of Mexico) .- The tijuanense Damian Vazquez signed an exclusive deal to be a stuntman for the Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning American actor, director and producer, Nicolas Cage in his next film.

The Tijuana Cultural Center (Cecut) indicated that Tijuana’s proximity to Hollywood, California, home to famous film companies, frequently offers collaborations and encounters that excite moviegoers on both sides of the border.

He added that the Carlos Monsiváis Room of the Tijuana Cultural Center, an organism of the Ministry of Culture of the Mexican government, has given space and diffusion to the work of production companies, actors and filmmakers whose outstanding work has led them to appear in the Mecca of Cinema .

He indicated that in the case of Vázquez, he has worked as a stuntman, stuntman, in various productions such as “Seized” by Isaac Florentine (2020) and “The Retirement Plan” by Tim Brown (2021), which led him to sign the aforementioned exclusive contract with actor Nicolas Cage.









“Being the stunt double of any actor who has been awarded the Oscar is the highest aspiration one can achieve in front of the camera”, assured Damián Vázquez, who is also starring in the action film, currently in post production, Zeyad Alhusaini’s “How I Got There”.

Damián Vázquez is known among his collaborators and friends as “The Cobra”, Is a former lieutenant of the Mexican Navy Secretariat, has 20 years of disciplined work in gyms in Tijuana and certifications in the use of different types of firearms, which has supported his performance as a risk dubbing actor at the cinema.

He has trained for his work not only in Baja California, but he has traveled to Phoenix, Arizona and San Diego, California in the United States in order to perfect his mastery in different sports disciplines, which allows him to replace actors in the dangerous scenes.