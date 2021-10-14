This is the tender and creative project in which Salomé, James’s daughter, participates

Salomé Rodríguez Ospina, the daughter of midfielder James Rodríguez, begins to touch the platforms of fame and will have a great experience in the world of film and television. You will participate in an animated film that aims to generate care for the environment and animals.









This new project will soon be in theaters in the United States, Colombia and Latin America and will be under the direction of Marc Anthony and Sofía Vergara. Since the beginning of the year it was known that the renowned actress was working on Koati, the new animated short film.

Salomé will be accompanied by a great gathering of celebrities, like the singer Camilo, Evaluna Montanes, Karol G, among others. To her more than a million followers on social networks, the little daughter of James Rodríguez announced that she will participate in the film with an emotional video.

“I am very happy to tell you this news: I will be part of a magical project, full of color, magic, pride and conscience! Don’t miss Koati, a beautiful film that invites us to care for and respect our nature as it deserves, “wrote Salomé Rodríguez Ospina who also gave a preview of how her voice will be heard playing ‘Baby Salo’.

Koati, exactly, will be in theaters on October 15. This film seeks to raise awareness in caring for the environment, ecosystems and endangered animals. Nachi, Xichi and Pako will be the main characters in the film. A snake will be the antagonist, starring Sofía Vergara.